College Consensus Publishes Annual Ranking of the Best Colleges in New York 2020

To identify the Best Colleges in New York and Best Online Colleges in New York for 2020, College Consensus combined the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student reviews to produce a unique consensus score for each school. According to College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder, "Similar to what Rotten Tomatoes does for movies, College Consensus gathers the publisher rankings and student reviews from around the web and distills the results into simple, easy-to-understand scores so students can quickly and easily compare schools. It is the ranking of all rankings, so to speak." Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at http://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/ .

To help prospective New York students evaluate the higher education options that fit their individual needs, College Consensus identified the best-ranked colleges in the Empire State:

Traditional

Cornell University – Ithaca, NY Columbia University in the City of New York – New York, NY Colgate University – Hamilton, NY Vassar College – Poughkeepsie, NY Barnard College – New York, NY Hamilton College – Clinton, NY Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art – New York, NY Union College – Schenectady, NY New York University – New York, NY CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice – New York, NY

Online

Columbia University in the City of New York – New York, NY New York University – New York, NY Syracuse University – Syracuse, NY SUNY College at Brockport – Brockport, NY Stony Brook University – Stony Brook, NY University at Buffalo – Buffalo, NY Marist College – Poughkeepsie, NY Rochester Institute of Technology – Rochester, NY Canisius College – Buffalo, NY Molloy College – Rockville Centre, NY

New York is known as an epicenter for all things innovative. "Ranking the best colleges and universities in New York," Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris explains, "is pretty close to a fool's errand." With more than 200 institutions, "New York's higher education excels in the areas where New York dominates," including areas as far afield as theater and medicine, finance and fine arts.

