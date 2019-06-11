College Consensus Publishes Ranking of the Best College Alumni Associations for 2019

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published a guide to the 50 Most Supportive Alumni Networks for 2019 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-college-alumni-networks/ .

A college's active, supportive alumni are a crucial part of institutional and student success, but it's rare that they get credit for the role they play in higher education. Alumni are more than "people who graduated" - they are mentors, employment counselors, scholarship sponsors, and representatives of what higher education can be at its best. College Consensus wants to put the spotlight on the college alumni organizations that define what alumni can do for their alma mater and the next generation of student leaders with the 50 Most Supportive Alumni Networks for 2019.

Schools in the 50 Most Supportive Alumni Networks are drawn from the CASE Excellence awards, and ranked according to their Consensus Score - the combination of all the published rankings and student reviews aggregated by College Consensus. The full top 50 (in alphabetical order) are:

Amherst College

Bates College

Bentley University

Brigham Young University

Brown University

Butler University

California Institute of Technology

Carleton College

Carnegie Mellon University

Colby College

College of the Holy Cross

Columbia University In The City of New York

Connecticut College

Cornell University

Dartmouth College

Duke University

Georgetown University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Gettysburg College

Hamilton College

Harvard University

Johns Hopkins University

Lehigh University

Middlebury College

Northeastern University

Northwestern University

Oberlin College

Princeton University

Purdue University

Rice University

Santa Clara University

Smith College

Stanford University

Swarthmore College

Trinity University

University of California, Berkeley

University of California, Los Angeles

University of California, Davis

University of Chicago

University of Florida

University of Michigan - Ann Arbor

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

University of Notre Dame

University of Richmond

University of Southern California

University of Texas at Austin

University of Virginia

University of Wisconsin Madison

Wake Forest University

Washington University in St. Louis

"Very few students really take the alumni association into account when they're researching where they want to go to college," as the editors of College Consensus note; "Why should you bother? It's such a long way into the future, and how does it really impact you anyway?" But as the 50 Most Supportive Alumni Networks ranking demonstrates, "Researching the alumni association of your top choice colleges should be part of any prospective student's college search." It's not only the fact that graduates will one day be alumni; it's that " alumni are often heavily involved in recruitment," interviewing candidates. What's more, "alumni are a major force in sponsoring scholarships, and they're often the ones deciding who gets paid and who doesn't."

Perhaps most importantly, College Consensus' editors note, "alumni are key to conquering the job market." By ranking the best college alumni networks, Consensus wants prospective students to understand the importance of a strong, loyal network: "high-powered alumni offer internships, put in a good word with their colleagues, write recommendation letters, and do everything they can to grease the wheels for their fellow alums." By highlighting CASE Award winners, "which recognizes a part of colleges and universities that doesn't generally get the attention they deserve – the staff," Consensus is pointing students to colleges and universities that will set their life in motion.

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/ .

