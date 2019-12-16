College Consensus Publishes Ranking of the Best Online Accounting MBA Programs for 2020

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published a guide to the Best Online Accounting MBA Programs 2020 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-online-accounting-mba/ .

The MBA is the most sought-after advanced degree for business leaders, and for good reason. This program gives professionals the tools and experience to understand core topics in business management, like change management, ethics, leadership, statistics, and much more. This business foundation is vital for leaders in every sector, including accounting.

Accounting professionals looking to advance in their career into leadership positions that vision cast, lead change, reach organizational goals, and mold culture should take a look at the Online Accounting MBA.

Schools in the 25 Best Online Accounting MBA ranking are selected according to three main criteria: Affordability, Convenience, and Reputation. The data used for the ranking process was drawn from sources like the Economist, U.S. News, Businessweek, and each school's published data. The full top 25 (in alphabetical order) are:

Clarion University - College of Business Administration and Information Sciences

Clayton State University - College of Business

Eastern Washington University - College of Business

Emporia State University - School of Business

Florida Gulf Coast University - Lutgert College of Business

Midwestern State University - Dillard College of Business Administration

Mississippi College - School of Business

Missouri State University - College of Business

North Carolina A&T State University - College of Business and Economics

Ohio University - College of Business

Pittsburg State University - Kelce College of Business

Saint Xavier University - Graham School of Management

Shippensburg University - John L. Grove College of Business

Southeastern Oklahoma State University - John Massey School of Business

Suffolk University - Sawyer Business School

Texas A&M University-Commerce - College of Business

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - College of Business

University of Dallas - Satish & Yasmin Gupta College of Business

University of Massachusetts Lowell - Robert J. Manning School of Business

University of North Alabama - College of Business

University of Scranton - Arthur J. Kania School of Management

University of South Florida St. Petersburg - Kate Tiedemann College of Business

University of Southern Indiana - Romain College of Business

University of Texas at Dallas - Naveen Jindal School of Management

University of West Florida - College of Business

The best leaders have relevant sector experience where they can draw practical knowledge and wisdom from their past wins and failures, as well as intentional training and education on how to lead, manage, and motivate groups to reach a desired outcome. An online Accounting MBA is a great tool for professionals wanting to be that kind of leader. "The flexibility to set a class schedule that includes coursework during the evenings and over the weekends means that a graduate student can stay put in her current place of employment and the city in which she lives," according to College Consensus editors. The College Consensus ranking of the best online Accounting MBA programs helps these professionals continue to juggle their current responsibilities and make strides to reach their future career goals.

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/ .

