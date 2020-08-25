College Consensus Publishes Ranking of the Best Online Executive MBA Programs for 2020

Every accredited online Executive MBA program in the United States was evaluated for the ranking, which combines the results of the most respected MBA ranking systems, including Forbes , US News & World Report , The Financial Times , Bloomberg Businessweek , and The Economist . Each program's ranking in these systems was converted to a score on a 100-point scale. These scores were weighted equally and then averaged to reveal each program's Consensus Score. The top 25 programs were then ranked from highest to lowest based on their Consensus Score.

The College Consensus top-ranked online Executive MBA program for 2020 is from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia, followed by Duke University's Fuqua School of Business and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Haslam School of Business respectively.

Other business schools in the ranking include (in alphabetical order):

Auburn University - Raymond J. Harbert College of Business

Baylor University - Hankamer School of Business

Howard University - School of Business

James Madison University - College of Business

Kent State University - College of Business Administration

Ohio University - College of Business

Pace University - Lubin School of Business

Purdue University - Krannert School of Management

Queens University of Charlotte - McColl School of Business

Rochester Institute of Technology - Saunders College of Business

Saint Mary's College of California - School of Economics and Business Administration

Sonoma State University - School of Business and Economics

Tennessee State University - College of Business

Texas Southern University - Jesse H. Jones School of Business

University of Arkansas - Sam M. Walton College of Business

University of Hawaii at Manoa - Shidler College of Business

University of Nevada, Reno - College of Business

University of New Orleans - College of Business Administration

University of North Alabama - College of Business

University of North Carolina Wilmington - Cameron School of Business

University of Oklahoma - Michael F. Price College of Business

Washington State University - Carson College of Business

