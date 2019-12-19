College Consensus Publishes Ranking of the Best Online Finance MBA Programs for 2020

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published a guide to the Best Online Finance MBA Programs 2020 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-online-finance-mba/ .

Professionals in every sector have been enrolling in Online MBA programs to advance their careers. They no longer have to make the choice between putting in sweat equity in a company or getting an advanced degree to see what makes them the most marketable for advancement because they can now choose both. Finance professionals can either choose a general Online MBA program or find curriculum tailored to the particularities of the finance industry in an Online Finance MBA.

The finance specialization is one of the most popular among business schools in the US, with the number of Online Finance MBAs reaching almost 200. To help prospective students narrow down their choices, the College Consensus Online Finance MBA Programs ranking is focused on the most prestigious business schools offering affordable programs in a flexible format.

Schools in this 25 Best Online Finance MBA list are ranked according to three main criteria: Affordability, Convenience, and Reputation. Data was gathered from U.S. News, Businessweek, the Economist, and each university's published information. The full top 25 (in alphabetical order) are:

Ball State University - Miller College of Business

East Carolina University - College of Business

Eastern Washington University - College of Business

Fayetteville State University - Broadwell College of Business and Economics

Indiana University - Kelley School of Business

Missouri State University - College of Business

North Carolina State University - Poole College of Management

Northeastern University - D'Amore-McKim School of Business

Northern Kentucky University - Haile/US Bank College of Business

Ohio University - College of Business

Saint Xavier University - Graham School of Management

Southeastern Oklahoma State University - John Massey School of Business

Suffolk University - Sawyer Business School

Texas A&M International University - A. R. Sanchez, Jr. School of Business

Texas A&M University-Commerce - College of Business

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi - College of Business

University of Arizona - Eller College of Management

University of Central Arkansas - College of Business

University of Louisiana at Lafayette - B. I. Moody, III School of Business Administration

University of New Hampshire - Peter T. Paul College of Business and Economics

University of North Carolina at Pembroke - School of Business

University of Scranton - Arthur J. Kania School of Management

University of South Florida St. Petersburg - Kate Tiedemann College of Business

University of Texas at Dallas - Naveen Jindal School of Management

University of Texas Permian Basin - College of Business

Every program in this ranking is specifically tailored to busy finance professionals looking to hone their skills and advance their careers. "This flexible degree will prepare an individual for a variety of unique careers that require specialized knowledge of economics and financial practices," according to College Consensus editors. "One of the greatest reasons to pursue an online MBA is the chance to apply concepts learned in the classroom to the boardroom and beyond in real-time." This means that finance leaders need not wait for graduation to collect on their return on investment. This College Consensus ranking of the best Online Finance MBA programs helps professionals narrow down their search for the right fit in an MBA and start their on their road of advancement immediately.

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/ .

