College Consensus Publishes Ranking of the Most Affordable Online MBA Programs for 2019

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published a guide to the 25 Most Affordable Online MBA Programs 2019 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/online/most-affordable-online-mba-programs/ .

Online MBA students understand that getting a higher degree is an investment that will take some sacrifice. After all, going back to school (even online) is a lot of time, hard work, and money. Online MBA programs have become the choice for many busy professionals, but that investment looks a lot smarter if the initial cost is low. With the 25 Most Affordable Online MBA Programs ranking, College Consensus wants prospective online MBA students to know that a brighter future in management doesn't have to come with the heavy burden of debt.

Schools in the 25 Most Affordable Online MBA ranking are selected according to three main criteria: Affordability, Convenience, and Reputation. The final ranking was determined by cost of tuition, from lowest to highest. Data was drawn from sources like U.S. News, the Economist, Businessweek, and the institution's own published information. The full top 25 (in alphabetical order) are:

Amberton University – Garland, TX

Angelo State University – San Angelo, TX

Arkansas Tech University – Russellville, AR

Augusta University – Augusta, GA

Chadron State College – Chadron, NE

Eastern New Mexico University – Portales, NM

Fayetteville State University – Fayetteville, NC

Georgia Southwestern State University – Americus, GA

Henderson State University – Arkadelphia, AR

Louisiana Tech University – Ruston, LA

Midwestern State University – Wichita Falls, TX

Missouri State University – Springfield, MO

North Carolina A&T State University – Greensboro, NC

Southern Arkansas University – Magnolia, AR

Southwestern Oklahoma State University – Weatherford, OK

Tarleton State University – Stephenville, TX

Texas A&M University-Central Texas – Killeen, TX

Texas A&M University-Kingsville – Kingsville, TX

Texas A&M University-Texarkana – Texarkana, TX

University of Central Arkansas – Conway, AR

University of Nebraska at Kearney – Kearney, NE

University of North Carolina at Pembroke – Pembroke, NC

University of Texas of the Permian Basin – Odessa, TX

University of the Cumberlands – Williamsburg, KY

West Texas A&M University – Canyon, TX

"The MBA is one of the most trusted degrees for business management higher education. But no one wants to get bogged down in student loans," according to College Consensus editors; "and today, thanks to some affordable and high-quality degrees, students may not have to ever again." There are many factors to take into consideration when it comes to choosing an online MBA, but "Looking for a prestigious program like an MBA with an affordable tuition rate gives students the best chance for a high return on investment." With institutions competing for the best students, "Business schools all over the country now offer classes online at a student's convenience as opposed to a rigid semester schedule."

According to Consensus' editors, "one of the most attractive features students look for in an online MBA is the affordability." "Couple an incredible curriculum like the MBA with an online format, and you open the doors of possibility for many business leaders currently working in America's workforce." The College Consensus ranking of the most affordable online MBA programs is designed to direct students to those programs.

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/ .

Carole Taylor

Marketing, College Consensus

216084@email4pr.com

(512) 710-9901

http://www.collegeconsensus.com/

https://www.facebook.com/collegeconsensus/

TW: @CollegeConsens

IG: @CollegeConsensus

SOURCE College Consensus

Related Links

https://www.collegeconsensus.com

