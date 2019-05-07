College Consensus Publishes Ranking of the Online Colleges with Best ROI for 2019
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique new college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published a guide to the 50 Online Colleges with the Best ROI for 2019 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/online/best-value-online-colleges/.
Online colleges are a popular option for students today for many reasons, such as flexible scheduling, convenient format, and accelerated terms. But one of the best reasons for students to choose online degree programs is their potential for return on investment. Online degree programs are often an affordable way for working professionals to advance in their careers, earn promotion, and make lucrative career changes. College Consensus is shining a light on online college and universities programs that are known to provide a high ROI in their ranking of the 50 Online Colleges with the Best ROI for 2019.
Schools in the 50 Online Colleges with the Best ROI are all accredited institutions and were ranked according to their ROI as calculated by Payscale, from highest to lowest. The full top 50 (in alphabetical order) are:
Baker College
Bemidji State University
California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo
California State Polytechnic University-Pomona
California State University-East Bay
California State University-Fresno
Colorado School of Mines
Columbia College (MO)
Dakota State University
Dickinson State University
Fashion Institute of Technology
Ferris State University
Georgia Institute of Technology
Iowa State University
Lamar University
Michigan Technological University
Middle Georgia State University
Midwestern State University
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Minot State University
Missouri University of Science and Technology
Montana Tech of the University of Montana
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology
North Dakota State University
Oklahoma Panhandle State University
Oregon Institute of Technology
Park University
Peru State College
Saint Cloud State University
San Jose State University
South Dakota School of Mines and Technology
Texas Tech University
The University of Texas at Arlington
The University of Texas of the Permian Basin
University of Alabama in Huntsville
University of Alaska Fairbanks
University of Houston
University of Minnesota-Crookston
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
University of Wisconsin-Stout
University of Wyoming
Utah State University
Wayland Baptist University
Weber State University
West Texas A & M University
Youngstown State University
"College Consensus has always focused on the big picture, creating method that ensures students and their families could have the widest view of the higher education landscape," College Consensus editors write. But when it comes to focusing down from the big picture, "one of the most important aspects of getting a college degree is making sure that degree pays off in practical terms." Return on investment is an important way of thinking about a college degree," the editors note, "especially as student loan debt goes up and the job market becomes more competitive." As College Consensus' editors note, "A degree in something you love might be its own reward, but making a living from it is a measurable real-world reward."
Ranking the top colleges for ROI, Consensus, "is dedicated to guiding students to the institutions that have proven they can not only account for themselves, but really change people's lives with online education." Consensus uses PayScale's formula for calculating ROI, "based on a formula which takes into account the cost of the degree, and the amount of income a graduate can make with the degree over what they would have made without the degree." Consensus' focus on accredited, reputable institutions helps guide students to courses that will have a real, positive impact.
College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/.
