College Consensus Publishes Ranking of the Online Colleges with Best ROI for 2019

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique new college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published a guide to the 50 Online Colleges with the Best ROI for 2019 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/online/best-value-online-colleges/ .

Online colleges are a popular option for students today for many reasons, such as flexible scheduling, convenient format, and accelerated terms. But one of the best reasons for students to choose online degree programs is their potential for return on investment. Online degree programs are often an affordable way for working professionals to advance in their careers, earn promotion, and make lucrative career changes. College Consensus is shining a light on online college and universities programs that are known to provide a high ROI in their ranking of the 50 Online Colleges with the Best ROI for 2019.

Schools in the 50 Online Colleges with the Best ROI are all accredited institutions and were ranked according to their ROI as calculated by Payscale, from highest to lowest. The full top 50 (in alphabetical order) are:

Baker College

Bemidji State University

California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo

California State Polytechnic University-Pomona

California State University-East Bay

California State University-Fresno

Colorado School of Mines

Columbia College (MO)

Dakota State University

Dickinson State University

Fashion Institute of Technology

Ferris State University

Georgia Institute of Technology

Iowa State University

Lamar University

Michigan Technological University

Middle Georgia State University

Midwestern State University

Minnesota State University-Mankato

Minot State University

Missouri University of Science and Technology

Montana Tech of the University of Montana

Mount Carmel College of Nursing

Nebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health

New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology

North Dakota State University

Oklahoma Panhandle State University

Oregon Institute of Technology

Park University

Peru State College

Saint Cloud State University

San Jose State University

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology

Texas Tech University

The University of Texas at Arlington

The University of Texas of the Permian Basin

University of Alabama in Huntsville

University of Alaska Fairbanks

University of Houston

University of Minnesota-Crookston

University of Minnesota-Twin Cities

University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

University of Wisconsin-Stout

University of Wyoming

Utah State University

Wayland Baptist University

Weber State University

West Texas A & M University

Youngstown State University

"College Consensus has always focused on the big picture, creating method that ensures students and their families could have the widest view of the higher education landscape," College Consensus editors write. But when it comes to focusing down from the big picture, "one of the most important aspects of getting a college degree is making sure that degree pays off in practical terms." Return on investment is an important way of thinking about a college degree," the editors note, "especially as student loan debt goes up and the job market becomes more competitive." As College Consensus' editors note, "A degree in something you love might be its own reward, but making a living from it is a measurable real-world reward."

Ranking the top colleges for ROI, Consensus, "is dedicated to guiding students to the institutions that have proven they can not only account for themselves, but really change people's lives with online education." Consensus uses PayScale's formula for calculating ROI, "based on a formula which takes into account the cost of the degree, and the amount of income a graduate can make with the degree over what they would have made without the degree." Consensus' focus on accredited, reputable institutions helps guide students to courses that will have a real, positive impact.

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/ .

