College Consensus Publishes Top Consensus Ranked Christian Colleges for 2019

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published their ranking of the Best Christian Colleges and Universities 2019 at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/rankings/best-christian-colleges/ .

To identify the Best Christian Colleges and Universities 2019, College Consensus combined the latest results from the most respected college rankings with thousands of real student reviews to produce a unique consensus score for each school. According to Consensus editors, "College Consensus gathers the publisher rankings and student reviews from around the web and distills the results into simple, easy to understand scores so students can quickly and easily compare schools."

As the editors explain, "The College Consensus methodology pulls together rankings from U.S. News & World Report, The Wall Street Journal, and Wallethub, averaging all of a given school's numbers to get the Publisher Rating. Then we average student reviews from sites like Cappex, Niche, Student Review, and more, to get the full picture of how students see their colleges, which we call the Student Review Rating. Put them together, and we have the College Consensus." Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/ .

To help prospective college students and their families evaluate the educational options open to them, College Consensus has identified the best Protestant Christian colleges, according to the combination of published rankings and student reviews. The top 10 are:

1. Calvin College - Grand Rapids, MI

2. College of the Ozarks - Point Lookout, MO

3. Samford University - Birmingham, AL

4. Northwestern College - Orange City, IA

5. John Brown University - Siloam Springs, AR

6. Howard Payne University - Brownwood, TX

7. Dordt University - Sioux Center, IA

8. Pepperdine University - Malibu, CA

9. San Diego Christian College - Santee, CA

10. Huntington University - Huntington, IN

"American Christianity is a highly diverse, multi-faceted creature, with hundreds of denominations," as the Consensus editors explain, "and the higher education landscape is dotted with Christian colleges and universities just like the real landscape is dotted with churches." The Consensus Best Christian College ranking "gives direction and focus to a search that could range near and far" by focusing on "'Christ-centered' schools, as defined by the Council for Christian Colleges & Universities (CCCU). These are schools rooted in the liberal arts, universities focused on research and professional education, and colleges dedicated to building an ethical, service-oriented workforce." According to the editors, "Christian students of all denominations often find that a college experience rooted in their faith is the right choice for them." For college-bound students who want a faith-based environment, the College Consensus ranking is designed to point in the right direction.

"As an innovative, aggregate ranking, College Consensus crosses all kinds of boundaries," according to Consensus editors, "treating students who have experienced college life with the same seriousness as the published experts who dominate college rankings." College Consensus "is designed to give the full view of the landscape, taking into consideration the voices of all of higher education's stakeholders." By taking the long view, College Consensus can become an invaluable part of a prospective college student's research process; as the editors assert, "students can trust that they're getting the facts, and nothing but the facts, converted into the most unbiased, comprehensive ranking."

