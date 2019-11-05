College Consensus Publishes Top Consensus Ranked Online Colleges by State for 2019

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (https://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique college ratings website that aggregates publisher rankings and student reviews, has published comprehensive rankings of the Best Online Colleges for each state in the US at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/best-online-colleges-by-state/ .

To identify the Best Online Colleges for each state, College Consensus began with their tried and true methodology, combining the most trusted published college rankings with verified student reviews. That combination produces the Consensus Score. According to Consensus editors," College Consensus gathers the publisher rankings and student reviews from around the web and distills the results into simple, easy to understand scores so students can quickly and easily compare schools." This unique aggregate score is what sets College Consensus apart from its peers. Instead of one narrow perspective, College Consensus is interested in the whole landscape of higher education opinion - experts, professors, students, and parents. With the widest view, students can trust that they're making the most informed decision possible. Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at https://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/ .

For the massive undertaking of ranking every online college for every state, Consensus editors started at the source - all schools must have a Consensus Score to qualify for the ranking. But that was just basic; from there, editors researched the online offerings for each Consensus-ranked college in the state. In the end, only schools offering at least 3 fully online undergraduate programs made the cut.

For the final ranking, qualified institutions were put in order of their Consensus Score.

Online education does not have to be distant, cold, and faceless. Often, regional universities and private colleges know what the people of their state need better than a large national and international institution. For people who are searching for a degree that will help them advance in their career or change careers, online education is simply a means to an end. Consensus editors note, "affordable online colleges are very often the re-launching pad for those who wish to change their careers paths at some point after they have already established a career." Distance education directly relates to the mission of regional institutions, to make education accessible for their community. Plus, "Those who live nearby or within a specific state generally have a comprehensive understanding as to the pros and cons of attending one of the online colleges in their state." The familiarity means a more straightforward decision process.

The College Consensus ranking of the Best Online Colleges in the USA speaks to the needs of working adults and other non-traditional students in their local communities. As the editors explain, "Online degree programs generally tend to have reduced tuition costs (sometimes significantly lower) and general expenses." Other advantages to choosing an online program in one's own state include easier transfer of credits to bachelor completion or graduate programs at other schools in the state, and a greater advantage on the local job market with the name recognition of a local or regional school. Some of the people served include the "worker who has been unexpectedly displaced and the many people who choose to never stop learning, as they are lifelong learners with an insatiable curiosity," on the one hand, and " first-generation college students, as well as those students who are from lower-income families" on the other. All of the College Consensus state-level online college rankings are geared toward those people - the ones who need direction and transparency.

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores. College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.

Carole Taylor

Marketing, College Consensus

(512) 710-9901

228503@email4pr.com

http://www.collegeconsensus.com/

https://www.facebook.com/collegeconsensus/

TW: @CollegeConsens

IG: @CollegeConsensus

SOURCE College Consensus

Related Links

http://www.collegeconsensus.com

