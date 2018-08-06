College Consensus Releases Ranking of Best Colleges in Massachusetts 2018

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- College Consensus (http://www.collegeconsensus.com), a unique new college ranking website, has published their ranking of the Best Colleges in Massachusetts 2018 at http://www.collegeconsensus.com/ranking/best-colleges-ma/.

To identify the Best Colleges in Massachusetts for 2018, College Consensus combined the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student reviews to produce a unique consensus score for each school. According to College Consensus founder Jeremy Alder, "Similar to what Rotten Tomatoes does for movies, College Consensus gathers the publisher rankings and student reviews from around the web and distills the results into simple, easy to understand scores so students can quickly and easily compare schools. It is the ranking of all rankings, so to speak." Learn more about the College Consensus rankings methodology at http://www.collegeconsensus.com/about/.

To help prospective Massachusetts students evaluate the higher education options that are right for their unique needs, College Consensus identified the ten overall best-ranked colleges in Massachusetts:

1. Harvard University - Cambridge, MA

2. MIT - Cambridge, MA

3. Amherst College - Amherst, MA

4. Williams College - Williamstown, MA

5. Smith College - Northampton, MA

6. Wellesley College - Wellesley, MA

7. College of the Holy Cross - Worcester, MA

8. Bentley University - Waltham, MA

9. Mount Holyoke College - South Hadley, MA

10. Tufts University - Medford, MA

It may be the second-smallest state in the US, but Massachusetts has leveraged its good fortune, work ethic, and history of excellence to become one of the wealthiest, best-educated states in the union. From its earliest days as a Puritan colony, Massachusetts valued education, founding the first college in North America (Harvard University) and developing leadership in the American Revolution and the early years of the Republic as a center of trade and business. Today, Massachusetts is known for the industries that its many elite Ivy League, polytechnic, and liberal arts colleges have fostered: technology, banking, finance, healthcare, and more. For centuries, Massachusetts has provided the model for higher education, from research giants like Harvard to MIT to top liberal arts colleges like Wellesley and Williams. In turn, it has demonstrated what a well-educated, industrious populace can accomplish.

As Managing Editor Carrie Sealey-Morris explains, ranking the best colleges in Massachusetts "is like compiling a highlight reel of the greatest game ever played." Massachusetts was the birthplace of higher education in the American colonies, "home to the nation's top-ranked university, top-ranked liberal arts college, top-ranked women's college, and top-ranked polytechnic institute." Whatever the institution type, whatever the student body, "Massachusetts' colleges and universities dominate in reputation, wealth, productivity, and student satisfaction." In fact, with Massachusetts' bench of all-stars, a ranking of the best colleges and universities looks extremely top-heavy: "With such an incredibly rich field to draw from, the biggest shock is the institutions that don't even make it into the top 10 - schools that, in any other state, would be far and away the dominant name."

College Consensus is a new approach to college rankings. We combine the latest results from the most respected college ranking systems with thousands of real student review scores from around the web to produce an aggregate College Consensus rating for each school. Students will not find a more comprehensive ranking of the top colleges and universities anywhere. In addition to rankings, College Consensus also offers expert advice and guidance on all aspects of college life, from finding the perfect college, to getting accepted, paying for it, and finding your professional path after graduation.

