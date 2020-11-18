Collibra Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions for the Fifth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra, the Data Intelligence company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions. For the fifth consecutive year, Collibra was recognized by Gartner for completeness of vision and ability to execute.

According to Gartner, "From crisis to opportunity, the role of data and analytics is expanding and becoming more strategic and mission-critical. Business and society are becoming increasingly digital, complex, global and interwoven, yet local, with ever-growing competition and emancipated customers. Massive disruption, crisis and the ensuing economic downturn are forcing companies to respond to previously unimaginable demands to resource optimize, reinvent processes, and rethink products, business models and even their very purpose. Only resilient, nimble and creative organizations will survive and thrive."

"Collibra leads in Data Intelligence, helping our customers find, organize, govern and understand the massive amounts of data they have with the only end-to-end platform that integrates governance, privacy, catalog, lineage and more in a single user experience," said Felix Van de Maele, co-founder and CEO for Collibra. "As this report highlights, the need for digital transformation is accelerating rapidly, and to effectively drive this transformation organizations need a system of engagement for data. The Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud is that system."

According to the report, one of Collibra's strengths is the company's strong services and user community. "When indicating why they engaged with Collibra, many organizations point to the company's strong professional services organization and its peer user community. Metadata is a complex topic and Collibra combines internal resources with third-party solution providers to help organizations complete implementation, for those that need it."

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables you to get the most from market analysis in alignment with your unique business and technology needs. Access a complimentary copy of the full report .

Built for the way business works, Collibra unites people and processes to help data citizens find, understand, trust and access the right data. Collibra's enterprise-grade capabilities offer full visibility across organizations' data landscapes, increasing speed, quality and confidence in decision making. With Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud, organizations can develop a trusted data foundation using Collibra Data Governance and Collibra Data Privacy, explore data further with Collibra Data Lineage and shop for data with Collibra Data Catalog, ultimately using and refining an active metadata graph to deliver trusted business outcomes and meaningful business transformation.

The Gartner Magic Quadrant for Metadata Management Solutions was published on November 11, 2020 and authored by Guido De Simoni, Mark Beyer, Ankush Jain and Alan Dayley.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Collibra is the Data Intelligence company. We accelerate trusted business outcomes by connecting the right data, insights and algorithms to all Data Citizens. Our cloud-based platform connects IT and the business to build a data-driven culture for the digital enterprise. Global organizations choose Collibra to unlock the value of their data and turn it into a strategic, competitive asset. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the U.S., Belgium, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Poland and the U.K. For more information, visit collibra.com .

