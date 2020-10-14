Collibra Named a Leader in Machine Learning Data Catalogs by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Machine Learning Data Catalogs, Q4 2020 by Forrester Research. Collibra received the highest possible scores in the security, delivery model, planned enhancements, partner ecosystem, and revenue and customers criteria. The company also tied for the highest score in the market presence category and received the second highest score in the strategy category.

According to Forrester, "Collibra expands data intelligence to connect data governance to business value." The report notes that, "Already exceling with Data Governance, Collibra extends its platform with deeper data intelligence. A recently announced partnership with Google Cloud Platform, a comprehensive privacy product, and advances in machine learning bring data from context to consumption."

"Collibra continues to be the ideal choice for organizations taking a strategic approach to leveraging a data catalog for enterprise-wide business needs," said Felix Van de Maele, co-founder and CEO of Collibra. "In our view, Collibra's position in this report is a testament to the value the Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud provides to organizations aiming to democratize their data and use the data they have to drive positive business growth."

The Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud is a fully managed, cloud-native system of record for data. The end-to-end integrated platform automates data workflows, provides deep visibility into the data ecosystem, ensures security and delivers trusted insights. With the Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud, organizations reduce costs, improve scalability and accelerate data-driven outcomes.

The report also notes that, "Reference customers describe having great communication with both customer support and product teams and receptiveness to product input for innovation. Customers specifically called out the data intelligence combined with graph technology. Additionally, they indicated that Collibra understands what businesses are trying to do with data, not just the IT side."

The Forrester Wave™: Machine Learning Data Catalogs report identified 10 top vendors and evaluated them on 39 criteria based on current offering, strategy and market presence. The evaluation is conducted using surveys, product demos and customer reference interviews.

Download The Forrester Wave™: Machine Learning Data Catalogs, Q4 2020.

About Collibra

Collibra is the Data Intelligence company. We accelerate trusted business outcomes by connecting the right data, insights and algorithms to all Data Citizens. Our cloud-based platform connects IT and the business to build a data-driven culture for the digital enterprise. Global organizations choose Collibra to unlock the value of their data and turn it into a strategic, competitive asset. We have a diverse global footprint, with offices in the U.S., Belgium, Australia, Czech Republic, France, Poland and the U.K. For more information, visit collibra.com .

