Collibra Named to 2023 Forbes Cloud 100

Data Intelligence Leader Honored for Seventh Consecutive Year

NEW YORK and BRUSSELS, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Collibra , the Data Intelligence company, has been named to the Forbes 2023 Cloud 100 , the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures . Collibra ranked 47 on the list this year – its seventh consecutive appearance.

"Collibra is the pioneer in data intelligence, and we're incredibly proud to partner with the world's leading brands to improve data democratization and access across the enterprise," said Felix Van de Maele, Co-founder and CEO, Collibra. "As every organization today looks to tap into the power of AI, this recognition validates the key role of AI governance to ensure that all data is high quality, responsible, and can be trusted to power AI initiatives. It is an honor to share this with our Collibra team and our innovative community of customers and partners."

With hundreds of customers in every industry, leading enterprises across the globe rely on Collibra to do more with trusted data. The Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud is a system of engagement that provides the flexible governance, continuous quality and built-in privacy needed to manage data and ultimately unlock it for business transformation.

For the eighth consecutive year, the Cloud 100 reviews submissions from hundreds of cloud startups and private companies each year. The Cloud 100 evaluation process involved ranking companies across four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%), operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%). For market leadership, the Cloud 100 enlists the help of a judging panel of public cloud company CEOs who assist in evaluating and ranking their private company peers.

"The companies of the Cloud 100 list represent the best and brightest private companies in this crucial tech sector," said Kenrick Cai, the Forbes editor of the Cloud 100. "This year's companies had to react rapidly to AI's sweeping impact while contending with a market pullback. Their resilience puts them in elite company. Congratulations to each of the 2023 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars who are showing early potential to one day join their ranks."

"This year's Cloud 100 list is one of the most dynamic in history. While the industry faced macro headwinds, the 2023 Cloud 100 winners displayed the innovation and resilience of the cloud economy and the combination of growth and efficiency that prove the power of the cloud business model. 95% of the honorees are forecasted to reach Centaur status — $100 million of annual recurring revenue — by the end of the year," said Mary D'Onofrio, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "It is further exciting to see so many honorees at the forefront of the AI revolution, which we believe will continue to transform the cloud and propel the next wave of growth for many of this year's winners."

"The past year our industry has seen a generational step forward in innovation and with AI leading the charge, we are witnessing one of the most important platform shifts in decades," said Paul Drews, managing partner, Salesforce Ventures. "The Cloud 100 list represents the best of the best and we've never been more excited about what the future holds, not only for the cloud but for the entire technology industry. We are proud of what these founders and their communities have already accomplished and look forward to seeing how they continue to transform the industry in the future."

The Forbes 2023 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100. Highlights of the list appear in the August/September 2023 issue of Forbes magazine.

