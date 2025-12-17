Colliers | U.S. partners with EnviroSpark to expand EV charging infrastructure

ATLANTA, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Colliers, a leading diversified professional services and investment management company, announced today a strategic partnership with EnviroSpark, one of the nation's leaders in the turnkey design, installation and operation of electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions. The collaboration reflects Colliers' commitment to delivering sustainable solutions that enhance tenant experience and long-term asset value.

EnviroSpark will deploy a range of flexible charging solutions tailored to the unique needs of each property and Colliers professionals will work with them to develop and implement optimal EV charging deployment strategies across office, retail, and mixed-use properties.

"This partnership is a natural extension of our sustainability strategy," said Karen Whitt, President, Real Estate Management Services | Colliers U.S. "We're focused on future-proofing the properties we manage as well as delivering meaningful value to our clients and communities, and expanding EV infrastructure is an important part of how we do this."

The agreement gives Colliers access to EnviroSpark's full suite of ownership models, from turnkey installations to client-owned systems, offering flexibility for property owners navigating the evolving landscape of clean transportation.

"Colliers brings a forward-thinking approach to commercial real estate with reach and resources to scale impact quickly," said Frank Woodling, CEO, EnviroSpark. "Together, we're making EV charging more accessible and helping commercial properties meet the expectations of today's tenants and tomorrow's drivers."

As EV adoption continues to rise, the need for reliable, convenient charging infrastructure is a key priority for property owners and developers. Through this partnership, Colliers and EnviroSpark are helping to make sustainable mobility a reality across the built environment.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Goldin Solutions for Colliers

[email protected]

646-660-8643

About Colliers

Colliers is a global diversified professional services and investment management company. Operating through three industry-leading platforms – Real Estate Services, Engineering, and Investment Management – we have a proven business model, an enterprising culture, and a unique partnership philosophy that drives growth and value creation. For 30 years, Colliers has consistently delivered approximately 20% compound annual returns for shareholders, fueled by visionary leadership, significant inside ownership and substantial recurring earnings. With $5.5 billion in annual revenues, a team of 24,000 professionals, and $108 billion in assets under management, Colliers remains committed to accelerating the success of our clients, investors, and people worldwide. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com , X @Colliers or LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Anna Addcox

Senior Marketing Manager

[email protected]

352-275-6688

About EnviroSpark

Founded in 2014, EnviroSpark is an industry leader in the turnkey design, installation and operation of EV charging solutions. The company was founded with two missions: to raise awareness around the benefits of electric vehicles and to make EV charging more accessible across the United States and Canada. EnviroSpark is a charge point operator with over 2,500 plugs energized on its own network with an additional 1,000 contracted and coming online shortly, serving partners including IHG Hotels & Resorts, Asset Living, Associa, RangeWater, and First Service Residential. The company also deploys at scale for other charge point operators like Tesla, ChargePoint, and Mercedes-Benz. Responsible for the installation of more than 10,000 charging ports to date in over 40 US states and 4 Canadian provinces, EnviroSpark addresses the pain points of North American property owners and drivers by enhancing EV accessibility in customer-friendly ways. For more information, please visit www.envirosparkenergy.com

SOURCE EnviroSpark Energy