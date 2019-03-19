Collin County Tops Allstate's Stormiest Counties List

DALLAS, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Storms affected more Allstate insured homes in Collin County than any other part of Texas over the past ten years. Allstate tallied the top 25 Texas counties affected by severe weather, identifying areas with the highest number of wind-, lightning- and hail-related property damage claims from 2008 through 2018. Collin County tops the list for the highest number of claims over the past ten years.

Highest Number of Wind, Lightning and Hail Claims 2008-2018 by County

1. Collin 14. Randall 2. Denton 15. Johnson 3. Orange 16. Ellis 4. Potter 17. Bexar 5. Parker 18. Bell 6. Rockwall 19. Kaufman 7. El Paso 20. Smith 8. Tarrant 21. Montgomery 9. Midland 22. Webb 10. Lubbock 23. Hidalgo 11. Harris 24. Williamson 12. Fort Bend 25. McLennan 13. Dallas

Rankings

Collin, Denton, and Orange counties top the list for the number of wind, lightning and hail property claims over the past ten years.

"Storms affect every corner of our state every year. There are no areas of Texas spared by severe weather including strong winds, hail or lightning", said Mark Tucker, a DFW agent. "It's important for families to take precautions to protect themselves and their belongings from severe weather events."

How can Texans be prepared for natural disasters? Allstate recommends a few steps.

Before the Storm:

Clean Out Your Garage and Yard: Take steps to reduce risks of damage to your property like having a spot for your car during a hail storm, and removing dying tree limbs and outside furniture that can go airborne during a wind storm.

Take steps to reduce risks of damage to your property like having a spot for your car during a hail storm, and removing dying tree limbs and outside furniture that can go airborne during a wind storm. Make a Family Plan: Create a safety plan with your family and know the areas to take shelter in case of a tornado. Visit emergency management government web sites to help you come up with a plan before a catastrophe.

Create a safety plan with your family and know the areas to take shelter in case of a tornado. Visit emergency management government web sites to help you come up with a plan before a catastrophe. Take Stock of Your Stuff : Walk through your home with a video or still camera to create a record of what you have and where it is in your house. You can also download an App like Allstate's Digital Locker (TM) to create an inventory.

: Walk through your home with a video or still camera to create a record of what you have and where it is in your house. You can also download an App like Allstate's Digital Locker (TM) to create an inventory. Call Your Insurer: Review your current policy with your agent to make sure your coverages meet your needs.

In the unfortunate event of a storm, Allstate recommends the following tips to help customers begin the recovery process.

Storm Recovery:

Make Temporary Repairs: Make reasonable temporary repairs to prevent further damage. Save the receipts for temporary home repairs as these expenses may be reimbursed, depending on the terms and conditions of your homeowner's policy. Your adjuster will need this information.

Make reasonable repairs to prevent further damage. Save the receipts for temporary home repairs as these expenses may be reimbursed, depending on the terms and conditions of your homeowner's policy. Your adjuster will need this information. Document Damages : Inventory your home and list damaged items before your adjuster arrives. An inventory can help facilitate the claim process after a disaster.

: Inventory your home and list damaged items before your adjuster arrives. An inventory can help facilitate the claim process after a disaster. Research Contractors: Work only with licensed, bonded and insured contractors and have them provide you with documentation. Check with your local Better Business Bureau to see if any complaints have been filed against contractors you are considering.

About the Data

*To collect the data, Allstate measured the frequency of hail, wind and lightning homeowner property claims from 2008- 2018 to tally the top 25 counties, which all had at least 3,500 Allstate policies.

SOURCE Allstate