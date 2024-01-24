Colling Media Named Phoenix Business Journal 2023 Best Places to Work

Full-Service Advertising Agency Celebrates Recognition as a Top Workplace, Emphasizing Employee Satisfaction and Growth

PHOENIX, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colling Media, one of the fastest-growing advertising agencies in Arizona, has been acknowledged as 'Best Place to Work' by the Phoenix Business Journal. The list's recognition further underscores the agency's dedication to a workplace where growth is synonymous with a positive professional experience. Among the distinguished group of 99 honorees, five marketing agencies were celebrated, including Colling Media.

"This honor validates the incredible effort we've put into creating a work environment that prioritizes not just professional success, but personal well-being. At Colling Media, we believe that a sense of belonging fuels innovation, drives results, and ultimately enhances lives," said Chief People Officer Melissa Pipkin. "Seeing our employees come to work with a smile, knowing they're in a space where they can truly be themselves, is the greatest reward one could ask for."

Drawing from a substantial 200-plus nominations submitted to PBJ, the survey criteria assessed workplace factors affecting employee engagement and satisfaction. The evaluation process relied on the personnel's anonymous responses to the distributed surveys.

Employees evaluated multiple metrics, including:

Career Growth & Development

Diversity & Inclusion

Engagement Outcomes

Future Outlook

Individual Needs

Manager Effectiveness

Team Dynamics

Trust in Leadership

"When looking for a place to work in the Valley, team culture is very important to me. Colling Media strives to provide a positive and inclusive team culture while standing out as thought-leaders and innovators in the field, always fostering an environment where we can thrive both personally and professionally," said October Newson, Senior Paid Social Manager.

"To me, this is the best place to work since we started in 2009. However, I may be biased, so I'm glad the people who work here agree. It's a privilege to be able to build a workplace culture that we all enjoy, and it's an honor to be recognized for doing it well," added Brian Colling, CEO.

For the complete list of Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work categories and honorees, click here .

