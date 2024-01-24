Colling Media Named Phoenix Business Journal 2023 Best Places to Work

News provided by

Colling Media

24 Jan, 2024, 08:54 ET

Full-Service Advertising Agency Celebrates Recognition as a Top Workplace, Emphasizing Employee Satisfaction and Growth

PHOENIX, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colling Media, one of the fastest-growing advertising agencies in Arizona, has been acknowledged as 'Best Place to Work' by the Phoenix Business Journal. The list's recognition further underscores the agency's dedication to a workplace where growth is synonymous with a positive professional experience. Among the distinguished group of 99 honorees, five marketing agencies were celebrated, including Colling Media.

Continue Reading
Colling Media named one of the 2023 Best Places to Work - Phoenix Business Journal
Colling Media named one of the 2023 Best Places to Work - Phoenix Business Journal

"This honor validates the incredible effort we've put into creating a work environment that prioritizes not just professional success, but personal well-being. At Colling Media, we believe that a sense of belonging fuels innovation, drives results, and ultimately enhances lives," said Chief People Officer Melissa Pipkin. "Seeing our employees come to work with a smile, knowing they're in a space where they can truly be themselves, is the greatest reward one could ask for."

Drawing from a substantial 200-plus nominations submitted to PBJ, the survey criteria assessed workplace factors affecting employee engagement and satisfaction. The evaluation process relied on the personnel's anonymous responses to the distributed surveys.

Employees evaluated multiple metrics, including:

  • Career Growth & Development
  • Diversity & Inclusion
  • Engagement Outcomes
  • Future Outlook
  • Individual Needs
  • Manager Effectiveness
  • Team Dynamics
  • Trust in Leadership

"When looking for a place to work in the Valley, team culture is very important to me. Colling Media strives to provide a positive and inclusive team culture while standing out as thought-leaders and innovators in the field, always fostering an environment where we can thrive both personally and professionally," said October Newson, Senior Paid Social Manager.

"To me, this is the best place to work since we started in 2009. However, I may be biased, so I'm glad the people who work here agree. It's a privilege to be able to build a workplace culture that we all enjoy, and it's an honor to be recognized for doing it well," added Brian Colling, CEO.

For the complete list of Phoenix Business Journal Best Places to Work categories and honorees, click here.

About Colling Media
Based in Phoenix, AZ, Colling Media is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media buying, paid search, lead generation, content marketing, and SEO. For more information, visit collingmedia.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

Media Contact:
Rebeca Moreno
602.456.4395
Twitter
[email protected]

SOURCE Colling Media

Also from this source

Colling Media Receives Seven 2023 AZIMA TIM Awards Recognizing Top-Performing Campaigns

Colling Media Receives Seven 2023 AZIMA TIM Awards Recognizing Top-Performing Campaigns

Colling Media, one of the fastest-growing advertising agencies, is pleased to announce it has received seven Arizona Marketing Innovation Association ...
Beyond Buzzwords: Colling Media's Shop Talk Podcast Offers Actionable Insights for Marketing Directors and CMOs

Beyond Buzzwords: Colling Media's Shop Talk Podcast Offers Actionable Insights for Marketing Directors and CMOs

Colling Media, one of the fastest-growing advertising agencies, announces the launch of Shop Talk, the podcast dedicated to cutting through marketing ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.