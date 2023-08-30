Colling Media Earns Two Top-10 Honors in PBJ's 'Largest Phoenix-Area Advertising Agencies' List

Company's 2022 Billings And Staffing Rank Among Top Local Agencies

PHOENIX, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colling Media, a forefront player in Arizona's advertising landscape, is thrilled to announce its recent recognition by the Phoenix Business Journal (PBJ) for two Top-10 rankings in the 'Largest Phoenix-Area Advertising Agencies' categories. Both rankings highlight the agency's rapid growth, billing success, and full-time employee count.

Colling Media's Top-10 Categories:

Local Capitalized Billings : Ranked based on 2022's $48 million in billings, Colling Media secured the 10th position, a three-position jump from the previous year.

: Ranked based on 2022's in billings, Colling Media secured the 10th position, a three-position jump from the previous year. Local Full-Time Staffing: Ranked by number of full-time employees, Colling Media secured the 9th position, with 48 full-time employees, a four-position jump from the previous year.

"We're so proud of our team and their commitment to our clients. It's their passion and expertise that continue to help us grow as we serve some of Arizona's largest businesses," stated Doug Campbell, President.

The list, compiled by PBJ, highlights the Largest Phoenix-Area Advertising Agencies and surveys key information points such as 2022 local capitalized billings, current full-time staff, a partial list of Arizona clients, the top local executive, and the year founded locally.

Adding to its list of accolades, Colling Media recently earned another distinction from PBJ as one of the Largest Phoenix-Area Interactive Marketing Firms .

"Being ranked in the top 10 in two different categories reinforces our commitment to our mission of Helping People Succeed as we keep expanding our team and our list of clients by doing the right things," said Brian Colling, Founder and CEO.

About Colling Media

Based in Phoenix, AZ, Colling Media is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media buying, paid search, lead generation, content marketing, and SEO. For more information, visit collingmedia.com or follow the company on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , and TikTok .

To see the full lists visit Largest Phoenix Advertising Agencies (billings-ranked) and Largest Phoenix-Area Advertising Agencies (staffing-ranked) .

