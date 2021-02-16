Colling Media Helps Solve the Advertising Attribution Riddle with Google's New Attribution Beta Program

PHOENIX, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix-based advertising and marketing firm Colling Media uses Google's recently released Attribution Beta program to help clients assign credit for digital advertising conversions when consumers interact with multiple marketing tactics and channels.



Attribution is an attempt to assign credit for various advertising and marketing tactics. Solving this problem can be challenging. For example, a consumer sees an ad on a website, fills out a form on Facebook, hears a radio commercial, views a digital billboard, and then purchases a product or service. Which ad should receive the most credit for driving the consumer to action? There are several ways to assign and determine attribution, and Google's new Attribution Beta is another attempt to help decide which tactic or tactics are most responsible for consumer conversion.



"Every brand marketer wants to know which advertising tactics and channels are working best," says Brian Colling, CEO of Colling Media. "That's why attribution is so important. Understanding which ads are performing best and why helps fine-tune advertising campaigns and allocate resources effectively."



Daniel Chen, Colling Media's Marketing and Analytics Manager says, "Assessing and proving attribution can be messy and technical. A combination of ads on different platforms causes a consumer to act and tracking consumer behavior accurately through the buying journey is challenging. Google's Attribution Beta is a welcome addition to the tools and methods we use for optimal attribution, whether it's rule-based or data-driven. Even with Google's new Attribution tool, getting a complete picture of consumer behavior requires additional tactics, including the entire purchase path, and organic/paid impressions to online/offline sales."



Based in Phoenix, AZ, Colling Media is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media buying, paid search, lead generation, content marketing, and SEO. For more information, visit collingmedia.com and follow the company on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/colling-media/), Facebook, (https://www.facebook.com/collingmedia/) and Twitter (https://twitter.com/collingmedia).



