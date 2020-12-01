Colling Media Introduces First-Party Data to Maximize Google Ads Smart Bidding

PHOENIX, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix-based Colling Media is pushing the boundaries of advertising with its latest product introduction: using a client's first-party data to generate high-converting leads from Google Ads, and automating them to focus on consumers most likely to become paying customers.

First-party data is the information a business collects directly from potential customers. Such data includes actions consumers take, such as filling out forms and other online activities. Colling Media uses the Google Ads platform to create and deliver ads to these specific people. But not all first-party data are the same; some generated data (such as filling out a lead generation form) may convert at a higher rate than other actions, such as a phone call. Colling Media instructs Google Ads to focus on the highest-quality data first to ensure optimal cost per conversion. This next-level Google Smart Bidding process recognizes consumers most likely to convert by comparing and matching their journey, path, and history to those of previous high-quality converters.

"Gathering a client's first-party data is one thing," says Brian Colling, CEO of Colling Media, "but it takes a great deal of technical knowledge and finesses to parse the data, discover which will likely deliver the best results, and to make the right decisions based on actionable insights within the Google Ads platform to automate the bidding process to get the most conversion at the lowest possible price. This is a high wire balancing act that requires a great deal of analysis and action to generate quality leads and conversions for a client. It makes sense to serve ads to as many potential customers as possible, but we first want to focus on those most likely to respond. That's what makes this Colling Media capability so unique."

"This innovation underscores the importance of businesses not focusing entirely on cost per lead (CPL)," says Donnie Toivola, Colling Media's Paid Search Manager. "Instead, we believe that businesses should care more about the quality and type of lead in relation to the cost per lead (CPL). Automated Google Smart Bidding using first-party data can make the Google Ads platform significantly better than simply serving ads to a pool of interested consumers. We take it many steps forward. We don't just decide what consumers are interested in; we also need to know the extent of their interest and the likelihood of them becoming customers of our clients."

About Colling Media

Colling Media, based in Phoenix, AZ, is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media buying, paid search, lead generation, content marketing and SEO. More information can be obtained at www.collingmedia.com and by following the company on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/colling-media/ ), Facebook, ( https://www.facebook.com/collingmedia/ ) and Twitter ( https://twitter.com/collingmedia ).

Media Contact:

Jordan Walsh

480.889.8944

SOURCE Colling Media

Related Links

https://collingmedia.com/

