Colling Media Launches CM Productions: The Ultimate Solution for Today's Video-First Marketing Landscape

Addressing the 30x Surge in Customized Video Asset Needs for Digital Ad Campaigns

PHOENIX, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colling Media, one of the fastest-growing agencies, announced the launch of its new video production department, CM Productions, to help agency partners meet video demand across all marketing channels. The service aims to simplify video production processes, ensuring partners have a full range of assets to navigate today's digital advertising landscape, where over 90% of businesses use video as a marketing tool.

CM Productions

"The need for consistent, new video ads on various social platforms has skyrocketed, and we're excited to offer affordable packages to meet this demand and show our partners the impact that can come from a steady stream of video ads made specifically for those channels," said Damon Evans, Media Production Manager.

The agency has found its partners require over 30 times more video assets than five years ago to assist campaigns for digital channels ranging from OTT, CTV, Meta, and YouTube to TikTok 's emerging ad platform, with expectations of heightened demand in the years to come.

In today's diverse digital landscape, repurposing a single TV ad for various social media platforms can fall short. Through on-site video shoots, partners receive more than one branded ad per day for marketing products and services.

"Being able to help our clients keep up with the ever-increasing demand for video content is exciting," added CEO Brian Colling. "We know the power of video in advertising, and we see so many companies struggling to maximize this medium through lack of content. and we know we can help with CM Productions."

For more information on how your business can leverage short-form videos, visit Short-Form Video Marketing: Capturing Consumer Attention in Seconds .

About Colling Media

Based in Phoenix, AZ, Colling Media is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media buying, paid search, lead generation, content marketing, and SEO. For more information, visit collingmedia.com , or follow the company on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and TikTok .

