Colling Media Launches Programmatic Advertising for Outdoor Digital Billboards

PHOENIX, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix-based Colling Media continues helping clients innovate advertising campaigns with its latest offering: digital billboards. A world away from traditional advertising messages seen above streets and highways, digital billboards are purchased via programmatic real-time bidding (RTB). And unlike when exterior advertising was first used on street railways in 1850, the newest digital billboard technology tracks consumer and purchasing behavior with precision.

"This is a game-changer," says Brian Colling, CEO of Colling Media. "It's not an exaggeration to say that programmatic-purchased digital out-of-home advertising (DOOH) is one of the most exciting, effective, and measurable media channels to come around in a long time, and we're among the first agencies to make it available to brands. Digital billboards are more than those seen along a street; we can buy almost any digital screen for our clients, including in-store kiosks, airport signage, and screens on gas station pumps. Programmatic data targeting allows us to access digital screens tailored precisely to a brand and its specific audience. But the big news is that out-of-home advertising, and especially digital billboards, make a big difference in brand awareness, conversion, and consumer behavior—46 percent of U.S. adults use a search engine to learn more about a brand after seeing an out-of-home advertisement."

"Traditional static billboards have long been a staple of promoting brand awareness of visibility. Still, they are resistant to being measured in a way that proves a quantifiable return on investment (ROI)," says Jordan Schuster, Colling Media's Director of Performance Marketing. "Digital out-of-home placements offer technology that can capture important audience data, and it can track consumers exposed to outdoor signage to an online or in-store purchase. The ability for DOOH to track conversions and prove an advertisement's attribution is revolutionizing our industry."

Colling Media, based in Phoenix, AZ, is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media buying, paid search, lead generation, content marketing, and SEO.

