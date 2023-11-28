Colling Media Receives Seven 2023 AZIMA TIM Awards Recognizing Top-Performing Campaigns

AZIMA Awards Recognize Arizona's 'Best and Brightest' Digital Marketers

PHOENIX, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colling Media, one of the fastest-growing advertising agencies, is pleased to announce it has received seven Arizona Marketing Innovation Association (AZIMA) TIM awards spanning five categories. This latest recognition brings the agency's total award count to 21 since its first submission in 2016.

Maria Colling, Brian Colling, Jordan Walsh, Jordan Schuster, October Newson, Doug Campbell
"We take great pride in the acknowledgment of our efforts and commitment at the AZIMA TIM Awards. It's a reflection of the powerful collaboration between our team and our clients—a testament to the strength of our partnerships. The awards aren't just a victory for Colling Media; it's a shared success we celebrate with our valued partners. I am thrilled by this collective achievement we can proudly share," said Kristen O'Neall, Director of Client Services.

Email Marketing Campaign: Excellence

  • Transportation insurance and surety service brand
  • Colling Media advertising agency

Integrated Consumer Campaign: Excellence

  • World-renowned music school

Integrated Consumer Campaign: Mastery

  • Leading nail lacquer eCommerce brand

Search Engine Optimization (SEO): Excellence

  • Leading nail lacquer eCommerce brand

Social Influencer Marketing: Excellence

  • National vehicle cleaning product company

Search Marketing (PPC): Excellence

  • Leading nail lacquer eCommerce brand

For more information on the agency's award-winning campaigns, visit Colling Media Receives Seven 2023 AZIMA TIM Awards Recognizing Top-Performing Campaigns.

"Winning AZIMA TIM awards is not just an honor, but a testament to the power of collaboration and innovation in the advertising industry. It's a celebration of the joint efforts with our clients, where we push boundaries to create campaigns that not only deliver spectacular results but also set new standards in the industry," added CEO Brian Colling. "The recognition reaffirms our commitment to excellence and drives us to continue making our mark in the world of advertising. Thanks to AZIMA for the 2023 TIM Awards, bringing together Arizona's best and brightest digital marketers together."

The AZIMA TIM Awards are dedicated to honoring and recognizing marketing professionals and their successful digital marketing campaigns and innovation executed between July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.

Click here to see this year's AZIMA TIM awards and winners list.

About Colling Media
Based in Phoenix, AZ, Colling Media is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media buying, paid search, lead generation, content marketing, and SEO. For more information, visit collingmedia.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

Media Contact:
Rebeca Moreno
602.456.4395
369212@email4pr.com

SOURCE Colling Media

