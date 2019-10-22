Colling Media Study Reveals Effectiveness of Advertising on Online Dating Apps

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The market research team at Colling Media , a top-ranked national digital advertising and marketing agency, has conducted a nationwide consumer survey to study the effectiveness of advertising on online dating services and apps.

Key findings of the study include:

33% of U.S. adults have used an online dating service or app within the past week.

The leader of these platforms is Tinder (used by 50% of those who said they used an online dating service or app), followed by Match (28%), Plenty of Fish (25%), Bumble (23%), and OKCupid (18%). Off the pace are Zoosk and Christian Mingle (both 11%), Hinge (9%), Coffee Meets Bagel (8%), and Grindr (7%).

(both 11%), Hinge (9%), Coffee Meets Bagel (8%), and Grindr (7%). 70% of respondents recall seeing advertisements on the services and apps, and 36% claim to have clicked on an advertisement.

31% of respondents say they like the ads on the platforms, and 38% report they would be likely to purchase a product or service from these ads.

Among those using an online dating service or app within the past week, 47% say they are currently in a relationship.

The full research report and accompanying data charts is available here: National Survey: Consumers Respond to Advertising on Online Dating Services and Apps

"From traditional TV to niche programmatic ads on streaming services, and from paid search to social media advertising, brands have more channels than ever to reach potential customers," says Brian Colling, CEO of Colling Media. "New media opportunities are evolving, as is the case with online dating services and apps. Our data makes it clear many users like and appreciate advertising on these platforms, and their behavior supports it. Advertisers looking for a competitive advantage would do well to explore and test branding, sales, and lead-generation opportunities on online dating services and apps."

About Colling Media

Colling Media, based in Scottsdale, AZ, is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media buying, paid search, lead generation, content marketing and SEO. More information can be obtained at www.collingmedia.com and by following the company on LinkedIn ( https://www.linkedin.com/company/colling-media/ ), Facebook, ( https://www.facebook.com/collingmedia/ ), and Twitter ( https://twitter.com/collingmedia ).

Contact:

Jordan Walsh

(480) 889-8944

226505@email4pr.com

SOURCE Colling Media