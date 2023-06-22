Colling Media's Kristen O'Neall Named LeadsCon Rising Star Honoree, Recognizing Outstanding Leadership

News provided by

Colling Media

22 Jun, 2023, 12:56 ET

Honorees Recognized as Top 'Up-And-Comers' in Performance Marketing

PHOENIX, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kristen O'Neall, Director of Client Services at Colling Media, has been named one of the first LeadsCon Rising Star Honorees, recognized as top 'up-and-comers in the performance marketing industry. Among the five winners, O'Neall is one of three belonging to an agency.

"LeadsCon created the Rising Stars program to spotlight some of the up-and-coming professionals from the lead generation community," said Ian McRae, Director of Content at LeadsCon. "Kristen's career trajectory exemplifies exactly what it means to be a Rising Star, and we're thrilled to include her as one of our 2023 winners."

O'Neall's nomination was based on her rapid progression from Account Coordinator to Director of Client Services. Besides managing the agency's largest clients, she has significantly contributed to hiring, culture, and process optimizations. Under her tenure, the agency has witnessed a 44% increase in media under management and a 70% increase in client retention. 

"I'm incredibly grateful and humbled to have received this award. LeadsCon is an organization I've consistently admired and held in high esteem, and the recognition on such a prominent platform wouldn't have been possible without my team at Colling Media and the amazing clients we collaborate with," added O'Neall. "They continue to inspire us to go above and beyond to deliver amazing advertising results."

Moreover, O'Neall was invited to speak on the LeadsCon podcast, where speakers discuss the importance of formal mentorships and attracting top talent. The conversation also explores the opportunities and challenges of AI and the need for more personalized customer experiences in advertising.

Listen to the episode and see the complete list of honorees here.

"We are thrilled that the entire marketing world is now aware of what we at Colling Media have known for some time: that Kristen is amazing. Her dedication to our clients and tireless efforts to help them succeed makes her an invaluable part of what we do here, and we couldn't be more proud of her for receiving this well-deserved recognition," said Doug Campbell, President of Colling Media.

About Colling Media
Based in Phoenix, AZ, Colling Media is a full-service national digital advertising and marketing agency specializing in advertising branding and strategy, digital and traditional advertising, media buying, paid search, lead generation, content marketing, and SEO. For more information, visit collingmedia.com, or follow the company on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok.

For more information on LeadsCon, click here

Media Contact:
Rebeca Moreno
602.456.4395
[email protected]

SOURCE Colling Media

