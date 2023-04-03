Collins Community Credit Union Upgrades to Baker Hill NextGen® in Expanded Relationship

Collins Community Credit Union, which serves members throughout Iowa, upgrades to Baker Hill NextGen® for an end-to-end lending solution

CARMEL, Ind., April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baker Hill, the leading financial technology provider in delivering solutions for loan origination, risk management and analytics, has expanded its partnership with Collins Community Credit Union. The credit union has chosen to upgrade to Baker Hill NextGen® for small business and commercial loan origination, as well as portfolio monitoring.

Founded in 1940, Collins Community CU provides a full range of financial products and services to members across Iowa, with branches in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Iowa City and more. The credit union has grown to become one of the largest credit unions in Iowa with more than $1 billion in assets and over 280 employees, who proudly serve the needs of its growing membership.

A client of Baker Hill's since 2015, Collins Community CU has chosen to upgrade to Baker Hill NextGen® to efficiently manage small business and commercial loans within a single, unified platform. Using Baker Hill NextGen®, the credit union will support a better member business lending experience with improved application processes and more efficient credit decisioning. Baker Hill NextGen® will provide Collins Community CU an easier way to grow member relationships and manage referrals through the platform's CRM functionality and modules, like the Banker Application, which helps team members better assist borrowers with their loan applications. By leveraging the NextGen® Client Portal, the credit union will also streamline communication for members and ensure greater transparency, as members can track the status of their application at any point of the process.

"Baker Hill has proven to be a solid partner for our institution since 2015 and to continue providing the best possible service to our members across Iowa, our credit union recognized the need for an end-to-end loan origination and portfolio monitoring solution," said Randy Weinberg, Manager of Strategic Initiatives at Collins Community Credit Union. "Expanding our relationship with Baker Hill made sense and with the NextGen® suite, we can better support our business and commercial borrowers, who play a vital role in the economic growth of the communities we serve. We look forward to our continued partnership with Baker Hill and the value the new technology will deliver for our members and staff."

"As one of the largest credit unions in Iowa, Collins Community Credit Union is deeply invested in the communities they serve, especially the businesses within those communities," said John Deignan, president and CEO of Baker Hill. "We are proud to grow our relationship with an esteemed institution like Collins Community and we look forward to supporting the credit union's loan growth, and ultimately the growth of their member businesses with our technology."

About Collins Community Credit Union

Collins Community Credit Union provides a full range of financial products and services to anyone who lives or works in Black Hawk, Dubuque, Linn, Johnson, Polk and the surrounding counties. What we started in 1940 has grown to become the fourth largest credit union with more than $1 billion in assets. We currently have branches in Cedar Rapids, Cedar Falls, Des Moines, Dubuque, Iowa City, Marion, and North Liberty. At Collins Community Credit Union our vision is to provide financial global access, impact, and advancement, for our employees, members, and the communities we serve. Our mission is to make a difference every single day and show our members that they matter more than their money.

About Baker Hill

Baker Hill is in the business of evolving loan origination by combining expertise in technology with expertise in banking. Built on decades of walking alongside banks and credit unions as they provide vital resources to their communities, Baker Hill NextGen® is a configurable, single platform SaaS solution for commercial, small business, consumer loan origination, and risk management that grows along with you as your business needs change. Baker Hill is lending evolved. For more information, visit bakerhill.com.

