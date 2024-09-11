Collision Engineering Program Receives Software Donation from Mitchell

$1.5 million in-kind donation provides collision repair students with industry-leading technologies

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Collision Engineering program today announced that Mitchell has made an in-kind software donation of more than $1.5 million across its seven participating U.S. partner colleges. The donation will empower students to excel in their future collision repair careers by providing them with access to the latest industry technology.

"Mitchell is a valuable supporter of the Collision Engineering program, and we are extremely grateful for its latest software donation," said Mary Mahoney, vice president for Enterprise Mobility. "It is essential that we come together as an industry to address the global technician shortage and develop the next generation of collision repair professionals. With the help of organizations like Mitchell, we can meet the growing need for qualified and skilled workers."



In addition to its 2021 in-kind donation of $150,000, Mitchell's latest contribution to the Collision Engineering program will provide more students with access to its advanced technology solutions, including Mitchell Cloud Estimating with Integrated Repair Procedures and Mitchell TechAdvisor. Using the software, students will gain hands-on experience creating collision estimates and comprehensive repair plans for today's complex vehicles.



"The only way to address the challenges our industry is facing is through ongoing collaboration," said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell's Auto Physical Damage Division. "We are proud to support the Collision Engineering program and the next generation of collision repairers. By making our technology more accessible, these students will receive real-world experience using the same advanced solutions as collision facilities do today to restore vehicles to pre-accident condition."

The Collision Engineering program was created in 2020 by the Enterprise Mobility Foundation and Ranken Technical College in St. Louis to proactively address the technician shortage. Its goal is to foster collaboration between educational institutions and industry representatives to develop a sustainable pipeline of skilled professionals who are well equipped to perform proper and safe vehicle repairs.

The program is available at Ranken Technical College in St. Louis, Missouri; College of Lake County in Grayslake, Illinois; Contra Costa College in San Pablo, California; Texas State Technical College in Waco, Texas; Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois; Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, Nebraska; and Sandhills Community College in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

For more information regarding the program, visit www.beacollisionengineer.com.

About Enterprise Mobility

Enterprise Mobility is a leading provider of mobility solutions including car rental, fleet management, flexible vehicle hire, carsharing, vanpooling, truck rental, luxury rental, retail car sales and vehicle subscription, as well as other transportation technology services and solutions, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Enterprise Mobility, inclusive of its subsidiaries and franchisees, and affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, manage a diverse fleet of 2.3 million vehicles through an integrated network of nearly 9,500 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Enterprise Mobility manages the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands.

About the Collision Engineering Program

The Collision Engineering program is an immersive apprenticeship training model aimed at developing a new generation of highly skilled, motivated and passionate collision repair professionals. Partnering with schools across the country, the Collision Engineering program facilitates an innovative and holistic training approach that brings together industry and education to provide sustainable pathways to rewarding careers in the industry. Participants in the Collision Engineering program benefit from a combination of industry-defined courses, certifications and hands-on training that enables them to build their knowledge while accelerating their careers.

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair, disability and workers' compensation industries. Through deep industry expertise, connections throughout the insurance ecosystem and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell helps its customers and clients succeed in today's ever-changing environment. Each month, Mitchell processes tens of millions of transactions for more than 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities and 70,000 pharmacies. Its comprehensive solution and service portfolio empowers clients to restore lives after a challenging event.

