Enterprise Mobility Announces Acquisition Expanding Mobility Portfolio

Family-founded industry leaders combine to offer robust range of services, enhanced network and fleet to meet customer mobility needs

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Mobility announced it has completed the acquisition of Hogan, one of the most trusted providers of commercial transportation services in the United States. The combination brings together the complementary strengths of two St. Louis-founded, family-owned and privately held companies with a legacy of exceptional customer service and dedication to team members.

"Recognizing the complementary networks, talented workforces and respective industry expertise, this marks an exciting next chapter for two leading providers of transportation solutions," said Chrissy Taylor, President & CEO of Enterprise Mobility. "It also reaffirms our mobility ambition and commitment to continued investment to meet customer needs today and in the future."

Commercial Portfolio Expands Reach and Offerings

Hogan has a proven track record of success over its more than 100 years in business. Today, the company has approximately 3,000 team members and operates 10,000+ pieces of equipment at more than 50 locations in the United States through a broad portfolio of commercial transportation services. This includes full-service truck leasing, truck rental, dedicated transportation services, and other custom-designed transportation and logistics solutions.

Enterprise Mobility has a diverse fleet of Class 1-6 vehicles and a broad portfolio of mobility offerings, including a leading offering in fleet management and light and medium-duty truck rental. Adding the Hogan business provides an expanded portfolio of services and fleet, including Class 7 and Class 8 heavy-duty trucks and specialized equipment such as refrigerated trucks and trailers, flatbeds, automotive haulers, livestock trailers and more, to serve current and potential new commercial customers.

"Thanks to our great team and customers, Hogan has become a leader in the transportation industry, backed by 100+ years of experience," said David Hogan, President of Hogan Transports. "We are excited to combine with Enterprise Mobility and continue to grow the reach and offerings of Hogan. Through the combination, customers of both Enterprise Mobility and Hogan will gain access to a wider range of services, along with an enhanced network and fleet."

"We look forward to the opportunities for long-term growth and diversification this combination brings," added Taylor. "With an expanded portfolio that now offers every vehicle class in North America, the business is well positioned to deliver custom mobility solutions to address each customer's unique needs. We aren't just participating in commercial mobility, we're a leader in service and breadth of offering."

Shared Values and Purpose to Support Customers and Team Members

With a primary focus on business continuity for team members and customers, Enterprise Mobility announced it will operate Hogan separately for the foreseeable future. Key priorities will remain providing outstanding service and value to customers, ongoing opportunities for team members and long-term, sustainable growth.

"We are thankful for the Hogan family and senior leadership team and recognize their dedication creating the outstanding business Hogan is today," noted Taylor. "We look forward to their continued leadership in the business, and we welcome Hogan's employees to the Enterprise Mobility team. We value the unique experiences, knowledge and skills that each individual brings to the business."

"Since our founding in 1918, we've continued to honor our vision of being the most respected transportation provider in the industry, known for delivering exceptional quality and value for our customers, employees and strategic partners," said Brian Hogan, President of Hogan Truck Leasing. "Our longevity and continued success are built on our family-owned, collaborative and supportive culture. Enterprise Mobility's similar values and purpose, along with their commitment to managing their business for the long term like us, is why we feel this is right for both customers and employees."

Prior to closing, the acquisition achieved satisfaction of customary closing conditions. This included normal third-party consents and regulatory clearance. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Enterprise Mobility

Enterprise Mobility is a leading provider of mobility solutions including car rental, fleet management, flexible vehicle hire, carsharing, vanpooling, truck rental, luxury rental, retail car sales and vehicle subscription, as well as other transportation technology services and solutions, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Enterprise Mobility, inclusive of its subsidiaries and franchisees, and affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, manage a diverse fleet of more than 2.4 million vehicles through an integrated network of over 9,500 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Enterprise Mobility manages the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands.

About Hogan

Hogan is a transportation leader with a proven track record of success. With more than 50 locations across the United States, Hogan manages a portfolio of comprehensive commercial transportation services, which includes full-service truck leasing, truck rental, dedicated services, and other custom-designed transportation and logistics solutions. With a fleet of more than 10,000, Hogan offers top-tier equipment, which includes tractors and trailers as well as cargo vans, straight trucks, sleepers, refrigerated trucks and trailers and other specialty equipment.

