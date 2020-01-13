Cologne Academy to Perform at 'Extra-Ordinary EXPO' for School Choice Week

COLOGNE, Minn., Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Join several hundred students, families, and community members at Cologne Academy to celebrate School Choice Week with an "Extra-Ordinary EXPO" on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 5-7 p.m. The event will showcase art, science, history, and Spanish projects and performances by K-8 students.

Event attendees will get a taste of what makes Cologne Academy unique through the projects that students have been working hard on. The expo will feature a K-8 art show, electronic and board history presentations by sixth and eighth-graders, and science fair projects by fifth and seventh-graders. Students in grades K-4 will perform Spanish songs at the event while Spanish projects from students in grades 5-8 will be on display.

The majority of "Extra-Ordinary EXPO" events will take place in Cologne Academy's gym.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2020, which will feature more than 50,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Students have worked on these projects and songs and are proud to display them for friends and family," said Dr. Peterson, executive director at Cologne Academy. "This night is a great showcase of our school's rich academic programs that extend beyond math and literature class. Keep an eye out for a special collaborative piece made by the Cologne Academy art students!"

Founded in 2008, Cologne Academy is a top-performing school that enrolls more than 600 students in grades K-8. Cologne Academy's focus is to prepare tomorrow's leaders by developing critical minds, creative aspirations, and virtuous character traits.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

