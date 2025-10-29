COLOGNE SET TO HOST 2026 JRE-INTERNATIONAL CONGRESS WITH 400 INTERNATIONAL CHEFS

COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The international restaurant association JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs has announced that its 2026 International Congress will take place in Cologne, Germany, on April 19–20, 2026. The event will welcome more than 500 participants, including over 400 chefs, sommeliers, and restaurateurs representing 20+ countries.

Under the inspiring theme, the two-day congress will explore the future of gastronomy through the lenses of innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration.

"It's time to grow the future, together," said Daniel Canzian, President of JRE-International. "RE•GENERATION is about being bold, being real, and shaping the next chapter in food and culture."

RE•GENERATION – SEED THE FUTURE

The 2026 Congress embodies JRE's mission to seed the future: cultivating creativity, rethinking purpose, and regenerating with vision. JRE continues to evolve as a global community that fosters excellence, and cultural exchange in the culinary world.

COLOGNE

Hosted by JRE-Germany, the congress will be held in Cologne, a vibrant city along the Rhine River celebrated for its Gothic Cathedral, cultural heritage, and thriving gastronomy. Located in one of Germany's most dynamic culinary regions, Cologne provides an ideal setting for the Congress.

HIGHLIGHTS

Global Expansion: South America

JRE will officially announce its intercontinental expansion into South America, welcoming founding members from Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Peru.

JRE will officially announce its intercontinental expansion into South America, welcoming founding members from Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Peru.

The congress opens with a Gala Dinner at Flora, featuring an 8-hands menu by Michelin-starred JRE-Germany chefs Jan-Philipp Berner, Frédéric Morel, Sebastian Obendorfer, and Tobias Bätz.

The congress opens with a Gala Dinner at Flora, featuring an 8-hands menu by Michelin-starred JRE-Germany chefs Jan-Philipp Berner, Frédéric Morel, Sebastian Obendorfer, and Tobias Bätz.

During the Gala Dinner, the JRE-International Awards will honour outstanding contributions in six categories, presented in collaboration with the JRE-International Partners:

Chef of the Year by PASTIFICIO DEI CAMPI Sommelier of the Year by MARCHESI ANTINORI Hospitality Excellence Award by MASTERCARD Re•Generation Award by CARPIGIANI Taste of Origins Award by PARMIGIANO REGGIANO Sustainability Award by MARIE-STELLA-MARIS



To get to know the nominees, visit: https://jre.eu/en/the-nominees-for-the-jre-international-awards-2026-revealed

JRE-Summit: Kitchen Party Edition

Next year's JRE-Summit takes the form of a Kitchen Party, where 500+ participants including JRE-Members, Partners, Press and for the first time, guests will experience masterclasses, tastings, and live cooking demonstrations fostering inspiration, and networking.

ABOUT JRE-JEUNES RESTAURATEURS

Founded in 1974, JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs unites more than 400 restaurants and 160 hotels across 20+ countries. For more information visit https://jre.eu/

