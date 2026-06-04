Colombia Earns Its First-Ever Effie Award in the United States

The recognition marks a major milestone for the country's international tourism promotion strategy.

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2026 Effie Awards Gala held last week, promotion agency ProColombia received a Silver Award for its Humanimal Tourism campaign, part of the "Colombia, The Country of Beauty" brand narrative. Recognized in the Performance Marketing / Digital category, the campaign was honored for its effective combination of creativity, innovation, and measurable results.

Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, the promotion agency of Colombia.

"It is a source of pride for ProColombia and for The Country of Beauty to share the stage with such prestigious brands. We are setting a new benchmark for the positioning of our nation, just a few weeks after Cannes, now comes the Effie Awards," said Carmen Caballero, president of ProColombia.

With this distinction, Colombia continues to strengthen its international positioning as a competitive, innovative, and highly visible tourism destination.

The "Colombia, The Country of Beauty" narrative has brought the nation to some of the world's most iconic advertising stages, including Times Square in New York, Burj Khalifa in Dubai, and The Sphere in Las Vegas, generating more than 700 million views globally. Today, 3 out of every 10 international travelers arriving in Colombia have previously been impacted by the country's international tourism promotion campaigns.

"This recognition reaffirms that Colombia is making a difference in the way tourism is promoted to the world. With Humanimal Tourism, we demonstrated how creativity, supported by data and strategy, is a powerful tool to attract visitors, generate economic impact, and position the country as an authentic, diverse, and extraordinary destination," Caballero added.

The strategy has already earned more than 55 international awards and recognitions, including Cannes Lions and World Travel Awards, reaffirming Colombia's ability to compete at the highest level in creativity, tourism, and international marketing. This latest recognition adds to a series of recent achievements by ProColombia, further reinforcing the impact of the country's international promotion strategy and positioning Colombia as one of the most visible and awarded nation brands in Latin America.

The Humanimal Tourism campaign combined creativity, technology, data analytics, and sustainability to turn Colombia's biodiversity into a global competitive advantage. By linking the real-time behavior of migratory species with digital marketing and targeted travel platform activations, the campaign has become an international benchmark for how creativity can drive tangible results for tourism and country reputation.

Discover more at Colombia.travel/en

SOURCE PROCOLOMBIA