Colombia's Rise as a Global Investment Destination

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During the high-level business event Colombia First, a New Approach to Invest in Latin America, held last week at Rockefeller Center, the country presented an investment environment characterized by lower risk, high profitability, and mechanisms that facilitate decision-making, backed by a strategy led by the Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism, Diana Morales, and supported by ProColombia.

Minister of Trade, Industry and Tourism, Diana Morales

In this setting, Vice Minister Sofía Cañón highlighted a model based on efficiency, transparency, and comprehensive support for the investor. She noted that the three key factors of liquidity, profitability, and risk are now playing in favor of those who bet on the country.

The figures reflect momentum: the Colombian stock market's traded volume rose 74% vs. 2024 and is up nearly 12% in 2026 YTD. The COLCAP index returned 49.9% in 2025, placing Colombia among the world's most dynamic markets, while a solid financial system—assets at 191% of GDP—further strengthens the outlook.

"Colombia is no longer just a promise; it has become a reality as an investment destination. Today we offer a solid, profitable, and reliable environment with clear rules, concrete instruments, and a State that accompanies every project from start to finish. Here, investment does not just find opportunities; it finds the certainty to grow, generate employment, and transform territories", stated Minister Morales.

One of the pillars of this effort is the Single Investment Window – Ventanilla Única de Inversión (VUI), platform available in more than 20 languages which centralizes public projects that need private investment, supports the businesses of private entrepreneurs, integrates artificial intelligence, and connects directly with responsible entities to reduce barriers and accelerate decision-making. Colombia complements this ecosystem with incentives such as preferential income tax rates, and free trade zones.

The delegation led by Vice Minister Cañón also held one-on-one meetings with investment funds to identify opportunities across sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and technology, encourage reinvestment by companies already operating in Colombia, and introduce new investors to high-potential projects through the Single Investment Window (VUI).

Under the current administration, foreign investment has reached USD 46 billion, up 36% from the previous period. Non-extractive sectors accounted for over USD 32 billion, a 24% increase, reflecting a more diversified economy.

With this, Colombia sends a clear message: it's a competitive, reliable country prepared to receive high-impact investment, connecting global capital with real opportunities in its territories.

SOURCE PROCOLOMBIA