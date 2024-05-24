Colombia Wins First Place Again in the Global Big Day 2024

A few days ago, The Country of Beauty excelled in the world's most important birding event, recording over 1,550 species, and showcasing its unparalleled biodiversity on the global stage.

MIAMI, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Colombia is the leading destination for birdwatching in the world. That's a fact. With a total of 1,558 species recorded and 12,007 checklists submitted during the Global Big Day, the Country of Beauty outperformed countries such as Peru, Brazil, Ecuador, and India, positioning itself at the top of the global count.

Flame-faced Tanager and Glistening Green Tanager, Photo courtesy of Manakin Nature Tours.

Since the inception of Global Big Day in 2015, Colombia has ranked first in the standings since 2017, except for the year 2021. This event is organized by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, which invites people from around the world to observe and record birds for a day. Its goal is to gather important data on the distribution and abundance of birds on its eBird platform, which is crucial for conservation and scientific research.

"The outstanding performance of Colombia reflects our commitment to preserve natural wealth and consolidates our position as a world leader in birdwatching. We invite nature lovers to discover the magic of our landscapes and the extraordinary biodiversity of Colombia, The Country of Beauty," said Carmen Caballero, President of ProColombia, the promotion agency of the country.

The Colombian departments that stood out in the count were Antioquia, Meta, Valle del Cauca, Putumayo, and Cundinamarca, demonstrating the importance of biological diversity and conservation across the country's six tourist regions.

For this years' event, ProColombia joined the USAID Destination Nature program to boost the bird count under the slogan "Gossip flies because birds have much to tell us", a strategy that encouraged participation from both experts and enthusiasts during the event.

"It is excellent news to have once again ranked first in the number of bird species spotted during Global Big Day. This not only shows that more people are joining these citizen science days supported by the Program but also shows that Colombians are becoming aware of the importance of conserving our biodiversity and natural environments," said Julián Guerrero, Director of the USAID Destination Nature Program.

For more information about Colombia, please visit Colombia.travel/en

SOURCE ProColombia