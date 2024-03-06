Colombian Football Legend René Higuita confirms presence at Spain vs. Colombia Match in London Stadium on March 22, 2024

News provided by

Stage Front

06 Mar, 2024, 08:51 ET

COLUMBIA, Md., March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned Colombian goalkeeper, René Higuita, famously known for his audacious 'scorpion kick' save and his contributions to football history, will be attending Fiesta Del Futbol on March 22 at London Stadium. Organized by Stage Front, the event promises to be an unforgettable celebration filled with music, food, and fun.

Continue Reading
Spain vs. Colombia will be held at London Stadium on March 22, 2024
Spain vs. Colombia will be held at London Stadium on March 22, 2024

Higuita, the iconic Colombian goalkeeper, has captivated audiences worldwide in the new Netflix documentary "The Keeper's Legacy" which delves deep into the life, career, and indelible impact of one of football's most charismatic figures.

Higuita's attendance adds an extra layer of excitement to Fiesta Del Futbol. Starting at 5:00 pm, Stage Front offers a chance to meet Higuita before the Spain vs. Colombia friendly match.

About Stage Front

Stage Front is a leading event technology company, specializing in VIP hospitality and exclusive access to major sports, concerts, and live entertainment events. With a mission to redefine the event experience and with its revolutionary Stage Front ID technology, Stage Front ensures that fans enjoy unforgettable moments in the most luxurious and immersive settings. Learn more at www.stagefrontvip.com/rfef

For media inquiries, please contact:
Julia Caldicott
Marketing Communications Coordinator
+1 (908) 801-0549
[email protected]
www.stagefront.com

SOURCE Stage Front

Also from this source

Stage Front Announces Friendly Game Between Spain and Colombia at the London Stadium

Stage Front Announces Friendly Game Between Spain and Colombia at the London Stadium

Stage Front and the Spanish National Team have unveiled the first match of their partnership. In a joint press conference at Ciudad del Fútbol, both...
Stage Front Announces Landmark Partnership with the Royal Spanish Football Federation as Official Global Event and Hospitality Partner of the Spanish National Team

Stage Front Announces Landmark Partnership with the Royal Spanish Football Federation as Official Global Event and Hospitality Partner of the Spanish National Team

Stage Front, a leading technology global events and hospitality company, proudly announces its groundbreaking partnership with the Royal Spanish...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Travel

Image1

Music

News Releases in Similar Topics