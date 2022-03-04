Colonial Athletic Association Partners with Fanaply to Launch League's First NFTs

"March is easily the most exciting time of year for college basketball," says CAA Commissioner Joe D'Antonio. "We are thrilled to partner with Fanaply to be at the forefront of innovation in college athletics. Together, we've created an affordable yet exclusive offering for fans of all schools participating in our conference tournament. These digital collectables are another way to generate excitement for the games and galvanize the passionate fans this month. Thank you to our partners at Collegiate Sports Management Group for bringing this opportunity to the CAA."

An open edition 2022 CAA Tournament NFT will drop on the first day of each tournament and be available for purchase throughout the duration of the events. As an added perk, fans who purchase the 2022 Tournament NFTs will automatically receive an exclusive 2022 CAA Championship collectible NFT, commemorating the tournament champions. The Men's Tournament NFTs will feature all nine participating teams and be available for purchase from March 5-8. The Women's Tournament NFTs will feature all nine competing teams and will be available for purchase from March 10-13. All Tournament NFTs are priced at $15.00, creating a more accessible purchase option and a broader opportunity to engage fans.

The nine universities competing in both the 2022 CAA Men's and Women's Basketball Championships are: Charleston, Delaware, Drexel, Elon, Hofstra, UNCW, Northeastern, Towson and William & Mary.

"At Fanaply, we work closely with our partners to offer accessible and scalable NFT solutions that will activate, organize and reward fandom," says Grant Dexter, Fanaply co-founder & CEO. "College sports fans are some of the most passionate around, and we're honored to work with the CAA and CSMG to pioneer exciting new ways to engage fans around one of the biggest collegiate events of the year."

About Fanaply

Founded in 2018, Fanaply creates blockchain-based digital collectibles, or NFTs, for the world's biggest brands and fans in sports, music, and entertainment. Fanaply has created and issued NFTs for some of the top musicians, record labels, festivals, events, athletes, comedians, sports teams, celebrities and brands in the world, including American Express, Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Misfits Gaming, Death Row Records, Niall Horan, 5 Seconds of Summer, Kentucky Derby, Bubba Wallace, and many more. Fanaply is 100% carbon neutral through its partnership with Offsetra. Visit fanaply.com as well as Instagram , Facebook and Twitter for more information.

About the Colonial Athletic Association

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the CAA has 10 full members located along the East Coast from Boston to Charleston, S.C. The conference sponsors 22 sports and has produced 17 national team champions in four different sports, 33 individual national champions, 15 national players of the year, 15 national coaches of the year, and 13 winners of the Honda Award. For more information, visit www.caasports.com or follow CAASports on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

