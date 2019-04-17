Colonial Downs Prepares To Open With Exacta Systems As Exclusive Historic Horse Racing System Provider At Virginia Racetrack, OTB's

RICHMOND, Va., April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Colonial Downs racetrack in New Kent County, Virginia is set for the grand opening of its Historic Horse Racing facility on Tuesday, April 23. The facility will open with 600 Exacta Systems HHR terminals after the Colonial Downs Group entered into a ten year agreement making Exacta the exclusive Historic Horse Racing systems provider to the racetrack and its affiliated, Rosie's Gaming branded Off Track Betting locations throughout Virginia. It is expected that the Colonial Downs group will place just under 3,000 Exacta terminals in Virginia by mid-2020.

"We are very excited to have Exacta Systems as our exclusive HHR system provider in Virginia," commented Peninsula Pacific Entertainment and Colonial Downs Group Chief Operating Officer Aaron Gomes. "The Exacta product is second-to-none, and their continued record-breaking performance in Kentucky and Wyoming made them the obvious choice to partner with. Customers in those two states obviously love the wide variety of Exacta HHR games, and we are confident that our customers in Virginia will as well. We are excited for the public to visit us and play the Exacta games during our grand opening on the 23rd."

"We are extremely grateful to partner with the Colonial Downs Group and work together in revitalizing the horse racing and breeding industries in the Commonwealth of Virginia," commented Exacta Systems President Jeremy Stein. "They have made significant investments throughout Virginia and we are excited to be their long term exclusive partner in that effort."

For more information about the company and the Exacta historic horse racing system, visit www.exactasystems.com or the Exacta Systems Facebook page.

SOURCE Exacta Systems

Related Links

http://www.exactasystems.com

