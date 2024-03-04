EXACTA SYSTEMS® LIVE AT THE BROOK IN SEABROOK, NEW HAMPSHIRE

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exacta Systems® ("Exacta") announced today that they have completed the installation of 175 Exacta Connect® powered terminals at The Brook, a casino-entertainment destination in Seabrook, New Hampshire. Located in the easternmost part of the state next to the Massachusetts border, this new install at The Brook ensures Exacta continues to lead the field of Historical Horse Racing (HHR) technology across the United States. These new terminals, powered by the Exacta Connect® system, feature top gaming titles from leading manufacturers like Everi, AGS, Light & Wonder, IGT and IT.

"We are thrilled to introduce these incredible games on the Connect System," said Jeff Clifford, vice president of sales and revenue for Exacta Systems. "The Brook is a first-class partner, and we look forward to many years of great success together."

Exacta Systems newest installation at The Brook in New Hampshire.

"As the region's premier destination casino, The Brook strives to offer players the best, most dynamic, and exciting games," said Andre Carrier, CEO of The Brook. "With the addition of Exacta Connect, we now have an even wider selection of game manufacturers and titles, giving guests many more reasons to LIVE FREE & PLAY at The Brook."

About Exacta Systems: Exacta Systems is the pioneering technology driving growth in new and existing HHR markets. Owned by Churchill Downs Incorporated (Nasdaq: CHDN), Exacta Connect's robust and uniquely flexible system architecture supports multiple game vendors and virtually unlimited math modeling capabilities on a single system, enabling Exacta to deliver a diverse gaming library with second-to-none entertainment experiences. www.exactasystems.com.

About The Brook: Known as America's Largest Charity Casino, The Brook is a 90,000 square-foot entertainment destination located just over the New Hampshire-Massachusetts border that has been redeveloped by Eureka Casinos, the only 100% employee-owned hospitality company in the U.S. The Brook's newly expanded casino floor offers 500 of the most popular gaming machines, simulcast racing seven days a week, a range of casino table games, including blackjack, roulette, and craps, as well as the state's only Stadium Gaming interactive table game experience, a live poker room, and a DraftKings Sportsbook that is the largest of its kind in New England. For more information and the latest news, please visit LiveFreeandPlay.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

