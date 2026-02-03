Colonial Heights School District Deploys ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection Technology to Enhance School Safety

Virginia District Adds Proactive Layer of Protection and Situational Awareness for Students, Faculty, and Visitors

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes , the creators of the first AI-based gun detection video analytics platform to earn the US Department of Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation, today announced that its proactive AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software has been deployed by Colonial Heights School District in Virginia to mitigate potential gun-related violence as experienced in other schools throughout the country.

Located just south of Richmond, the Colonial Heights School District serves approximately 3,000 students and 600 full-time and part-time staff members across five schools and a technical center, all situated within eight square miles. Known for its close-knit, community-centered environment, the district has long prioritized student safety, working hand-in-hand with local law enforcement, and maintaining strong ties between schools and families.

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to local law enforcement and school administration within seconds from detection.

"One of the things that makes Colonial Heights special is how deeply connected our schools are to the community," said Steven Neece, School Board Chairman for Colonial Heights Public Schools. "We work hand in hand with our local police department every day, and programs like DARE at our elementary schools help build trust from an early age. ZeroEyes adds an extra layer of security without putting up barriers, and it fits into our safety strategy in a way that strengthens both protection and connection."

Recently, Colonial Heights School District enhanced its security with measures that already included a School Resource Officer or School Security Officer in every building, a comprehensive visitor check-in system, and extensive monitored interior and exterior surveillance cameras. The adoption of ZeroEyes represents the latest step in advancing its layered safety strategy.

"Colonial Heights School District has taken meaningful steps to prioritize the safety of its students and staff," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and co-founder of ZeroEyes. "We're proud to support their efforts with a solution that helps mitigate gun-related incidents and gives first responders the critical time and information they need to save lives."

