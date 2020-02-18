Color Boldly With Creme of Nature™ First Semi-Permanent Hair Color Collection NEW! Pure Honey Hydrating Color Boost

Our semi-permanent hair color is safe and gentle on all hair types. It is ammonia and peroxide free, which helps protect against breakage while promoting healthy-looking hair that shines and is soft to the touch. It is easy and ready to use, no drip, non-drying and there's no mixing required. Simply follow the instructions included in the hair color kit for proper use.

It is the perfect alternative to permanent hair color, lasting for up to 4-6 shampoos. It is a short-term way to color your hair or change your look. No long-term commitments.

The NEW semi-permanent Pure Honey Hydrating Color Boost collection smells so good—HONEY! Yes, you heard us right. Our semi-permanent hair color has the same blooming fragrance of Pure Honey found in our award-winning Pure Honey hair care collection.

Creme of Nature celebrates the adventurous woman who uses color as a form of self-expression. She's also drawn to bold hair trends. "The Creme of Nature consumer is daring, she's energetic, and she's constantly changing," says Teneya Gholston, Senior Director of Marketing at Creme of Nature. "We are excited to present to her our very first semi-permanent color in a full range of vibrant colors to make her look and feel good, as well as empower her. We're listening to our consumers – in the comments on Facebook and Instagram, and in our DMs. We are always perfecting our products AND developing new ones with them in mind."

Achieve exceptional at-home color, with ready to use, no-drip application, in a range of 8 exclusive blends of high-performance colors. Six vivid shades and two natural shades. Vivid Shades: Indigo Blue, Royal Purple, Fuchsia, Fire Red, Magenta, Light Golden Copper, Natural Shades: Silky Jet Black, Dark Chocolate Brown.

The Semi-Permanent Pure Honey Hydrating Color Boost collection is formulated to provide rich long-lasting vivid colors, while the natural colors blend and cover grays for up to 4-6 shampoos*. No matter your hair type, the NEW! Pure Honey Hydrating Color Boost collection will give your hair a rich color boost, adding highlights and dimension for a bold and adventurous look.

*Results may vary and last longer than 4 shampoos, depending on previous color applications and your hair's porosity.

Creme of Nature Pure Honey Hydrating Color Boost collection (SRP: $4.99) is available at beauty supply stores.

