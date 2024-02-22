Creme of Nature Continues Commitment to Empowering Future Leaders with 4th Annual Legacy of Leadership HBCU Scholarship

Students enrolled in HBCUs are encouraged to apply for a portion of the $105,000 scholarship fund until March 8, 2024.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Creme of Nature, one of the leaders in natural hair care products, proudly announces the return of its Legacy of Leadership Scholarship for the fourth consecutive year. This initiative reaffirms the brand's commitment to supporting the academic and professional aspirations of students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Administered by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the scholarship aims to alleviate the financial burdens of higher education for 21 deserving students, each receiving a significant portion of the total $105,000 fund.

Continuing in its tradition of fostering excellence and leadership, Creme of Nature invites students to apply by submitting a 2-minute video on the theme "What Legacy Means to Me". The application window opens on January 16th and closes on March 8th, 2024, offering a broad opportunity for participation.

Kiran Chhapra, Senior Marketing Director at Creme of Nature, states, "The Legacy of Leadership scholarship is more than financial aid; it's a testament to our deep-seated belief in the power of education and our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We are honored to support the growth and development of these exceptional students."

Betsy Burton-Strunk, VP of the TMCF, comments, "Year after year, the dedication and brilliance of HBCU students continue to inspire us. Our collaboration with Creme of Nature is a crucial step in nurturing the next generation of leaders, and we are thrilled to be part of this empowering journey."

The chosen recipients of the Legacy of Leadership scholarships will be celebrated at a virtual event in the fall of 2024. For more details about the application process and the Legacy of Leadership program, please visit Creme of Nature's official website.

About Creme of Nature

Creme of Nature has been a pioneer in developing hair care solutions tailored for Black and multicultural women for decades. The brand continues to be a trusted name for those seeking effective and nurturing hair care products.

