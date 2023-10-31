Setting New Standards: Creme of Nature's 'Perfect Edges, An Edge Above' Celebrates Excellence in Women's Sports and Beauty

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creme of Nature, a leader in ethnic hair care, unveils, "Perfect Edges, an Edge Above" celebrating the exceptional power and determination of collegiate African American women athletes. This social campaign highlights Creme of Nature's dedication to uplifting women of color while spotlighting the efficacy of their edge control product, Perfect Edges, infused with certified natural argan oil. Creme of Nature proudly demonstrates how its Argan Oil from Morocco Perfect Edges™ collection of products are an Edge Above.

At the heart of the campaign lies the inspiring narrative of "Black Female Athletes that are an Edge Above." They embody the spirit of being ahead of the curve, consistently surpassing expectations and setting new standards. Through their unwavering commitment to excellence, they epitomize the essence of being an edge above their competition.

In a landscape where representation matters, "Perfect Edges, an Edge Above" takes a vital step in recognizing and empowering black women in sports – an often-overlooked category. The campaign seeks to educate while defining beauty standards and challenge prevailing norms by highlighting the resilience, strength, and grace of these exceptional athletes.

With this effort, Creme of Nature emphasizes the lasting impact of its edge products, Perfect Edges™, from the renowned Argan oil from Morocco line. This versatile and reliable product has been a consistent companion to countless women, offering the longevity and staying power needed to maintain flawless edges, even in the face of rigorous athletic activities. Just as these athletes remain an edge above in their fields, Perfect Edges™ stands as a testament to its promise of 24-hour extra hold, exotic shine™, and sleek edges.

Join us in embracing the energy and empowerment radiating from "Perfect Edges, an Edge Above." Experience the vitality of this campaign by following us on social media and engaging with the hashtag #AnEdgeAbove. To learn more about Creme of Nature's commitment to excellence and explore the Perfect Edges™ product line, visit CremeofNature.com.

About Creme of Nature: Creme of Nature has been a trailblazer in the hair care industry, offering innovative products enriched with natural ingredients. With a dedication to diversity and empowerment, Creme of Nature continues to redefine beauty standards while delivering exceptional hair care solutions.

