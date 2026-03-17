Color Oops Introduces Color Barrier+ Style Stick for Stain-Free Coloring and Styling

News provided byDEVELOPLUS, INC.
Mar 17, 2026, 10:30 ET
A mess-free glide on wax stick that shields skin from hair dye while smoothing frizz.
CORONA, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Oops, *The #1 Hair Color Remover Brand in the U.S. by Developlus, announces the launch of the Color Oops Color Barrier+ Style Stick, a dual-purpose hair color barrier and styling wax stick designed to protect skin from hair dye stains while delivering sleek, polished hair with flexible hold.
Created for clean, precise coloring at home, the Color Barrier+ Style Stick forms an invisible shield along the hairline, ears, and neck to prevent stains and irritation. The mess-free, glide-on stick applies easily and wipes away clean with no residue. Compatible with temporary, semi-permanent, demi-permanent, and permanent dyes, it works on all hair types and textures for professional-level results.
After coloring, the same stick doubles as a hair wax stick, smoothing frizz, taming flyaways, slicking edges, and creating polished looks with strong, flexible hold, never crunchy or sticky. Works as a styling balm and edge control stick with all-day hold.
"We created Color Barrier+ Style Stick to simplify the hair coloring process," says Jeanne Nicodemus, CEO of Developlus. "It protects skin during color application and transforms into a styling essential afterward, making it a true multitasking must-have for anyone who colors their hair at home."
More Than Protection, It's Care + Style!
The stick is enriched with nourishing, scalp-friendly ingredients that hydrate, smooth, and protect hair:
- Aloe Vera, Soy & Rosemary Oil: Support a healthy scalp microbiome and fortify strands
- Shea Butter: Locks in moisture and adds shine
- Castor Oil: Creates a natural skin barrier with soothing benefits
Together, these ingredients shield skin from dye, smooth hair, and hold styles in place.
Why It Stands Out:
- Protects skin from hair dye stains and irritation
- Works with all hair dyes and hair types
- Doubles as a hair wax stick for strong styling hold without crunch
- Mess-free, easy-to-apply glide-on stick
- Wipes away clean with no residue
- Professional-level results at home
- Portable and travel-ready
- 30+ uses per stick
- Vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free
For an even easier color routine, pair with Color Oops Hair Color Stain Remover Wipes for mess-free cleanup.
Availability:
Color Oops Color Barrier+ Style Stick is available now at Walmart and ColorOops.com.
For more information, visit coloroops.com and follow Color Oops on social media:
Instagram: @color.oops
TikTok: @coloroops
Facebook: Color Oops
About Color Oops
Color Oops, a Developlus brand, is *The #1 Hair Color Remover Brand in the U.S., offering innovative solutions that help consumers fix, prep, and perfect hair color at home. Known for salon-quality, easy-to-use products, Color Oops empowers people to achieve professional-level results safely and conveniently.
About Developlus
Developlus is a third-generation, family-owned company based in Southern California that manufactures hair color and hair care products. Founded in 1991 by Ann and Dave Agrey, the company is a leader in hair color innovation and formula development, with products developed and manufactured on-site to ensure the highest quality standards. The vast majority of Developlus' products are Vegan Certified, while all products are made in the USA and are Cruelty-Free. All new products and reformulations are made for Vegan Certification as they strive to make the best products for consumers and the planet, with a focus on environmental sustainability.
*Color Oops is the #1 Hair Color Remover Brand in the U.S. as reported by Nielsen sales data in Total FMCG for the 52-week period ending 12/27/2025.
SOURCE DEVELOPLUS, INC.
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