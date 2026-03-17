Color Oops Introduces Color Barrier+ Style Stick for Stain-Free Coloring and Styling

A mess-free glide on wax stick that shields skin from hair dye while smoothing frizz.

CORONA, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Oops, *The #1 Hair Color Remover Brand in the U.S. by Developlus, announces the launch of the Color Oops Color Barrier+ Style Stick, a dual-purpose hair color barrier and styling wax stick designed to protect skin from hair dye stains while delivering sleek, polished hair with flexible hold.

Color Barrier + Style Stick Video Speed Speed Color Barrier+ Style Stick image

Created for clean, precise coloring at home, the Color Barrier+ Style Stick forms an invisible shield along the hairline, ears, and neck to prevent stains and irritation. The mess-free, glide-on stick applies easily and wipes away clean with no residue. Compatible with temporary, semi-permanent, demi-permanent, and permanent dyes, it works on all hair types and textures for professional-level results.

After coloring, the same stick doubles as a hair wax stick, smoothing frizz, taming flyaways, slicking edges, and creating polished looks with strong, flexible hold, never crunchy or sticky. Works as a styling balm and edge control stick with all-day hold.

"We created Color Barrier+ Style Stick to simplify the hair coloring process," says Jeanne Nicodemus, CEO of Developlus. "It protects skin during color application and transforms into a styling essential afterward, making it a true multitasking must-have for anyone who colors their hair at home."

More Than Protection, It's Care + Style!

The stick is enriched with nourishing, scalp-friendly ingredients that hydrate, smooth, and protect hair:

Aloe Vera, Soy & Rosemary Oil: Support a healthy scalp microbiome and fortify strands





Shea Butter: Locks in moisture and adds shine





Castor Oil: Creates a natural skin barrier with soothing benefits

Together, these ingredients shield skin from dye, smooth hair, and hold styles in place.

Why It Stands Out:

Protects skin from hair dye stains and irritation





Works with all hair dyes and hair types





Doubles as a hair wax stick for strong styling hold without crunch





Mess-free, easy-to-apply glide-on stick





Wipes away clean with no residue





Professional-level results at home





Portable and travel-ready





30+ uses per stick





Vegan, cruelty-free, and paraben-free

For an even easier color routine, pair with Color Oops Hair Color Stain Remover Wipes for mess-free cleanup.

Availability:

Color Oops Color Barrier+ Style Stick is available now at Walmart and ColorOops.com.

For more information, visit coloroops.com and follow Color Oops on social media:

Instagram: @color.oops

TikTok: @coloroops

Facebook: Color Oops

About Color Oops

Color Oops, a Developlus brand, is *The #1 Hair Color Remover Brand in the U.S., offering innovative solutions that help consumers fix, prep, and perfect hair color at home. Known for salon-quality, easy-to-use products, Color Oops empowers people to achieve professional-level results safely and conveniently.

About Developlus

Developlus is a third-generation, family-owned company based in Southern California that manufactures hair color and hair care products. Founded in 1991 by Ann and Dave Agrey, the company is a leader in hair color innovation and formula development, with products developed and manufactured on-site to ensure the highest quality standards. The vast majority of Developlus' products are Vegan Certified, while all products are made in the USA and are Cruelty-Free. All new products and reformulations are made for Vegan Certification as they strive to make the best products for consumers and the planet, with a focus on environmental sustainability.

*Color Oops is the #1 Hair Color Remover Brand in the U.S. as reported by Nielsen sales data in Total FMCG for the 52-week period ending 12/27/2025.

SOURCE DEVELOPLUS, INC.