Color ULTÎME Collaborates with Shay Mitchell on an Exclusive 'Metallic' Shades Collection

STAMFORD, Conn., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schwarzkopf, a brand of the Henkel Corporation, announces Shay Mitchell as new spokesperson and co-collaborator for an innovative new line extension of metallic hair color shades from Color ULTÎME.

Color ULTÎME, known for its brilliant, show-stopping and on-trend colors has partnered with actress, influencer and entrepreneur, Shay Mitchell, to create a line extension of four permanent metallic hair color shades. The collection consists of 4 trendy color shades: Sparkly Light Brown (Metallic Brunettes); Brushed Berry (Metallic Blondes); Metallic Violet, and Glossy Steel (both Metallic Blacks).

The Shay Mitchell Collection delivers vivid and intense metallic color with luminous shine and vibrancy that lasts up to 9 weeks and works great on all hair textures. "I'm excited to be collaborating with Color ULTÎME on my own collection," says Shay Mitchell. "I love changing up my hair looks and Color ULTÎME has diverse and easy to use color so this partnership is a perfect fit."

At the forefront of shade innovation Color ULTÎME draws from current fashion trends to create bold and of the moment, sophisticated color tones. With Shay Mitchell as a co-collaborater, Color ULTÎME has created four permanent shades that accent fashion's leading metallic trend colors, and add to the brand's growing collection of metallic hues.

"Color ULTÎME was launched four years ago as Schwarzkopf's fashion color line. This year, the brand wanted to push the boundaries by partnering with an aspirational and approachable ambassador that aligns with the brand's mission to make high fashion trends accessible to all. We are excited to be working with Shay Mitchell. She is a great reflection of Color ULTÎME: an inspirational trendsetter who is known for her style and fashion forward-looks," says Sophie Viridaud, Brand Manager at Henkel.

The Color ULTÎME x Shay Mitchell Collection is available at Walmart (Sparkly Light Brown only), Drug retailers (all shades at Walgreens, CVS and Rite-Aid) and on Amazon at a RSP of $9.99.

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Right Guard® antiperspirants, Persil®, Purex® and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of around 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2018, North America accounts for 25 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs approximately 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2018, Henkel reported sales of around 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 3.5 billion euros. Henkel employs around 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.

