Colorado Access Partners with Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains to Implement Behavioral Health Screenings in Hopes of Reducing Related Emergency Department Visits

"Early identification and treatment leads to better health outcomes, can lessen long term disability and prevent years of suffering," said Rob Bremer, PhD, Vice President of Network Strategy at Colorado Access. "The screenings, which are conducted in person or over the phone, also help reduce the stigma around behavioral health by providing patients a regular opportunity to talk about it."

The initial data from May 17 to June 28, 2021, showed that 38 of all 495 patients screened positive for depressive symptoms. These 38 patients were then provided a more in-depth screen to determine whether they meet criteria for a depressive disorder. Eleven patients declined the additional screen, due to already being connected to a therapist, and the remaining 23 patients were provided a referral to counseling. PPRM is currently conducting follow-ups to determine completion rates.

The teams at Colorado Access and PPRM are hoping this change could ultimately reduce behavioral health related ED visits by finding and addressing depression in its early stages. The organizations will be tracking local ED data to determine if there is a notable decrease in patients admitted for mental health reasons.

"We are so appreciative of our partnership with Colorado Access and their work to fund and implement these screenings," said Whitney Phillips, Vice President of Brand Experience at Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains. "It has started conversations at the local and organizational level that will create change for years to come."

