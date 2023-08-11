Colorado Lawman's Solid Gold and Diamond Badge Heads to Auction

The badge from the Leadville, Colo. Police force and engraved rifle of Harvey "Arapahoe Harve" Faucett will be offered with meticulously documented history

ROCK ISLAND, Ill., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The legend of a Leadville, Colo. city marshal will ride again when his solid gold, diamond studded badge and engraved hunting rifle cross the auction podium this August at Rock Island Auction Company's (RIAC) Premier Firearms Auction Aug. 25 – 27. The two items of lawman and frontier scout Harvey S. Faucett, also known as "Arapahoe Harve," will be offered separately with a pre-auction estimate on the lavish badge being $25,000-$45,000, while the rifle is expected to bring $30,000-$50,000.

Courtesy of Rock Island Auction Company
The gold, shield-shaped badge was presented to City Marshal Harvey S. Faucett by the Leadville, Colo. police force on July 11, 1884, as a token of gratitude and honor for Faucett's esteemed service including the arrest of Doc Holliday, one of the American West's most famous figures. With a sculpted eagle atop the badge and Faucett's name engraved on the front, it also bears a five-pointed star with each point possessing its own diamond, and a larger diamond at the star's center. Nestled in its original case and with only minor handling marks, it is one of the finest, 19th century, western peace officer badges known to collectors.

Faucett led a fascinating life that reads like a period dime novel. While his most widely recognized adventure is the 1884 arrest in Leadville of Doc Holliday, a close second would be the story of how Faucett obtained his beloved rifle.

The engraved rifle was a treasured gift that Faucett received from Zechariah Chafee. Faucett and another man were hired by Chafee and Professor Henry Newton to guide them through the hostile Black Hills. Unfortunately, Newton died along the journey, so, Faucett agreed to help Chafee transport his body across a 200-mile stretch of land during which they encountered life-threatening challenges. Chafee was touched by the gesture and pledged his undying friendship to Faucett which he commemorated with a handsome hunting rifle from Providence Tool Co. Despite the many ordeals they endured along their trek, the presentation inscription simply states, "H.S. Faucett, From Z. Chafee for services, 1877." The two would remain dear, lifelong friends.

"The accompanying letters between Chafee and Faucett, meticulously documented by the late Greg Lampe, a renowned fine arms collector, provide a thorough account of this remarkable story," said Kevin Hogan, President of Rock Island Auction Company. "The badge and rifle's association with these characters has cemented their place in the folklore of the American West."

Both historic items include extensive research, the rifle is even accompanied by a period photo of Faucett holding his treasured hunting arm.

View the full auction catalog for the August Premier Firearms Auction here.

