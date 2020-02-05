Colorado, Meet Your Lucky Numbers: App To Play Lottery Launches

By offering players a way to participate in the lottery from the convenience of their phones, Jackpocket makes the lottery more relevant to today's on-the-go players. For Colorado, this expansion of the lottery will mean increased revenue to preserve and protect what matters most: the state's expansive trails, parks, and open spaces.

"Jackpocket was founded on the idea that the lottery should be accessible and convenient to play," said Peter Sullivan, Jackpocket Founder and CEO. "Launching in Colorado was a natural fit, and we look forward to helping the Colorado Lottery drive additional revenue benefiting the great outdoors."

Coloradans who want to play the lottery are no longer required to make a trip to the store to purchase a ticket. It's simple - Download the app, choose your lucky numbers, and sit back and relax! You'll receive a digital scan of your ticket, and Jackpocket is the first company to automatically lock players' identities to their ticket serial numbers, making purchases even more secure.

"Jackpocket provides another point of access to Colorado players," said Tom Seaver, director of the Colorado Lottery. "Courier services offer the opportunity for us to reach players who want to use mobile technology to interact with and order our products. We hope this invites new players to the Lottery and results in increased revenues to support our Lottery proceeds beneficiaries that serve outdoor conservation, outdoor recreation and schools."

Jackpocket is also available in Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Texas, and Washington DC. To date, Jackpocket players have won over $6 million in lottery prizes.

Now, it's Colorado's turn to join in the fun.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is the first third-party app in the U.S. that offers players a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, such as Powerball, Mega Millions, and more. As a no-cost, no-integration, turnkey platform, Jackpocket helps lotteries drive incremental revenue—benefiting essential state programs such as public education, veterans assistance, natural resources, and more—while attracting new customers like millennials who otherwise would not be active lottery players.

Jackpocket's mission is to create a more convenient, fun, and responsible way to play the lottery. By being the first company to automatically lock a player's identity to their ticket serial number, Jackpocket makes the lottery even more secure. Jackpocket is currently available in Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Texas, and expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android , and follow along on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

