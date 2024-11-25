Colorado School of Mines Now Live on Ellucian SaaS Student Information System

Top U.S. engineering institution enhances student experience and streamlines technology operations with Ellucian Banner SaaS

RESTON, Va. and GOLDEN, Colo., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Colorado School of Mines, a public R1 research institution focused on applied science and engineering and an Ellucian customer for more than 25 years, is now live with the next generation of Banner, part of the Ellucian SaaS Platform. Mines' new cloud-based Student Information System (SIS) designed exclusively for higher education has modernized the institution's technology operations by elevating the student experience at scale.

In 2023, with a focus on students, Mines began a journey to transform and streamline business processes. By delivering the latest technological advancements with a modernized interface, Mines is leading the way with integrated and responsive technology experiences that meet the evolving needs of learners. Ellucian's innovative, forward-thinking approach to the student experience is enabling Mines to continue its tradition of enriching entrepreneurial leaders and resilient problem-solvers.

"Colorado School of Mines has taken a critical step toward a future-ready campus by modernizing to Banner SaaS, empowering its infrastructure with enhanced scalability, real-time analytics and improved student engagement," said Mike Wulff, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ellucian. "This implementation brings new capabilities that streamline processes and enable more responsive, personalized experiences for users, aligning perfectly with Mines' commitment to supporting student success."

"Going live with Ellucian Banner SaaS marks a pivotal advancement in our technology strategy, bringing a new level of reliability and innovation to Mines' student services," said Andrew Moore, Chief Information Officer, Colorado School of Mines. "With a cloud-based SIS now at the core of our operations, we're able to streamline processes and optimize resources, all while delivering a more intuitive, responsive experience for our students and staff."

"Congratulations to Colorado School of Mines, a technology trailblazer, as they take the next step on their transformation journey and go live with Banner on the Ellucian SaaS Platform," said Kelly Rogan, Chief Operating Officer, Ellucian. "Our teams integrated closely with Mines to ensure the implementation was smooth and setup the institution for on-going success. We are proud to celebrate this milestone with Mines as it continues to advance its mission of providing STEM-focused education and research that produces the talent, knowledge and solutions to serve industry and benefit society at large."

ABOUT COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES

Colorado School of Mines is a public R1 research university focused on applied science and engineering, producing the talent, knowledge and innovations to serve industry and benefit society – all to create a more prosperous future. Founded in 1874 with specialties in mining and metallurgy, Mines' scope and mission have expanded over the past 150 years to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. Today, Mines is a community of innovative leaders and resilient problem-solvers who revel in challenges and work together to engineer solutions on Earth and beyond. Learn more at www.mines.edu.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 20 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

