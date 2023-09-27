Colorado School of Mines Selects Ellucian Banner SaaS to Enhance Student Experience

Transformative student information system to optimize technology infrastructure at top research institution

RESTON, Va. and GOLDEN, Colo., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Colorado School of Mines, a public R1 research institution focused on applied science and engineering, has selected Ellucian Banner SaaS, a premier student information system, to modernize its technology operations and elevate the student experience. An Ellucian customer of 25 years, Colorado School of Mines joins more than 1,600 Ellucian customers leveraging SaaS solutions.

The integration of the Ellucian SaaS Platform will transform and streamline business processes at Mines, while also providing students with a modern interface that keeps pace with technological advancements and meets their evolving needs. Ellucian's next-generation approach to the student experience will enable Mines to continue its tradition of enriching entrepreneurial leaders and resilient problem-solvers.

"Ellucian serves nearly 82% of top research universities in North America, guided by our mission to power higher education so institutions can empower student success," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "We are proud to extend our partnership with Colorado School of Mines and support its efforts to deliver transformational learning experiences through the Ellucian SaaS Platform."

"As Mines continues its move to cloud services, Ellucian Banner SaaS provides a modern SIS cloud solution with a framework that will allow us to move from on-premise to the cloud in a streamlined way," said Andrew Moore, Chief Information Officer, Colorado School of Mines. "By taking advantage of business processes we already know, we will save time and critical resources."

ABOUT COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES

Colorado School of Mines is a public R1 research university focused on applied science and engineering, producing the talent, knowledge and innovations to serve industry and benefit society – all to create a more prosperous future. Founded in 1874 with specialties in mining and metallurgy, Mines' scope and mission have expanded over the past 150 years to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. Today, Mines is a community of innovative leaders and resilient problem-solvers who revel in challenges and work together to engineer solutions on Earth and beyond. Learn more at mines.edu.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,900 customers across 50 countries, serving 22 million students. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrollment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

