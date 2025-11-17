Pima Community College to Modernize Technology Operations with Ellucian Student, HCM and Finance

SaaS-native, AI-powered ERP to deliver seamless, modern user experience for students and staff at one of the largest U.S. multi-campus community colleges

TUCSON, Ariz. and RESTON, Va., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that Pima Community College (Pima) has selected Ellucian Student, HCM, and Finance powered by Banner, a comprehensive SaaS-native and AI-powered Student Information System (SIS) and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform, to modernize operations and deliver an enhanced student experience.

Pima serves more than 43,000 learners annually across six campuses and multiple education centers. The institution will leverage the Ellucian Platform to streamline and optimize processes, better serve students and staff, foster institutional growth and strengthen alignment of education and workforce needs.

"Pima Community College has long been dedicated to providing access to high-quality, accessible education that equips students and drives economic mobility for the region," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "By implementing Ellucian's comprehensive Student, HCM, and Finance solutions, Pima will unify core systems, simplify operations and build the infrastructure to deliver a more seamless, modern experience for their community. This transformation will help Pima advance its mission to empower every learner, every day, for every goal."

In addition to a new SIS and ERP platform, Pima will also adopt Ellucian's latest innovations — Journey, a lifelong learning and career alignment solution, and Smart Plan, an advanced degree planning tool. Journey uses AI to connect learner data with labor market needs, guiding students toward relevant skills and career outcomes. Smart Plan helps students and advisors make informed decisions about course selection, graduation timelines, and cost using dynamic scheduling and scenario modeling. Together, these solutions will strengthen Pima's ability to align education with workforce demands while supporting student success at every stage.

"Revamping the student experience was a critical driver in our decision," said Isaac Abbs, Chief Information Officer, Pima Community College. "With Ellucian Student, HCM, Finance, we will have a modern, integrated platform that allows us to streamline operations, deliver better services and create a more intuitive and supportive experience for our students. This transformation ensures that we are not only meeting today's needs but positioning Pima for the future."

ABOUT PIMA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Pima Community College is a comprehensive two-year institution serving students and employers throughout Pima County in Arizona and beyond. We welcome everyone striving to achieve a better life for themselves, their families and their communities.

Students have access to a broad range of high-quality programs that prepare them with the skills needed by today's employers and to transfer successfully into four-year programs. Students benefit from Pima's lower tuition costs and thrive at the highest levels once they transfer.

Pima is in rapid transition to a high-tech institution serving the needs of our region's growing aerospace, defense and healthcare industries. Developing Centers for Excellence in key areas such as Applied Technology, Information Technology and Health Professions, Pima is focused on strengthening partnerships and expanding employer engagement in order to ensure that today's students are prepared now and for many years to come.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,800 customers across 50 countries, serving 20 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

