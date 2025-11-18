RAK Medical & Health Sciences University Selects Ellucian Student to Advance Digital Transformation and Enhance Student Experience

Modern SaaS-native platform to streamline operations, unify data and support institutional excellence at the United Arab Emirates' first specialized medical university

RAS AL-KHAIMAH, UAE and RESTON, Va., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellucian, the leading higher education technology solutions provider, today announced that RAK Medical & Health Sciences University (RAKMHSU) has selected Ellucian Student, a SaaS-native Student Information System (SIS), to modernize its campus operations, elevate student engagement and power the end-to-end learner lifecycle. A new Ellucian customer, RAKMHSU will leverage the platform to drive digital transformation and support Ras Al-Khaimah's Vision 2030 strategy for education and human capital development.

RAK Medical and Health Sciences University Signing Ceremony for Ellucian Student

"RAK Medical & Health Sciences University is shaping the future of healthcare in the UAE, and their commitment to innovation reflects the urgency and ambition of that mission," said Laura Ipsen, President and CEO, Ellucian. "By selecting Ellucian Student, RAKMHSU is not just modernizing its operations — it's building a smarter, more connected campus that empowers every learner and educator. We're proud to support their journey as they advance excellence in medical education and contribute to the region's Vision 2030."

RAKMHSU's modernization to Ellucian Student will unify data and processes, streamline workflows and provide personalized experiences for students, faculty, and staff. The new platform will empower students with robust self-service functions, help them manage courses and aid, and deliver timely communication and support. Enhanced analytics allow faculty to better support student success by identifying trends and at-risk individuals through data insights, while administrative automation, unified data systems, and real-time reporting enable staff to operate more efficiently and allocate resources effectively.

"Digital transformation is no longer optional in higher education—it is essential to delivering an exceptional academic experience," said Professor Ismail Matalka, President of RAK Medical & Health Sciences University. "Our partnership with Ellucian marks a strategic step forward in modernizing our university systems to enhance efficiency, improve student services, and strengthen academic excellence. By adopting Ellucian Student, we are investing not only in technology, but in the success and future of every learner who joins RAKMHSU."

In addition to Ellucian Student, RAKMHSU will implement Ellucian CRM Recruit to optimize student recruitment and admissions, creating a consistent and modern experience for prospective learners.

ABOUT RAK MEDICAL & HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY

Established in 2006 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al-Khaimah and Member of the UAE Supreme Council, RAK Medical & Health Sciences University (RAKMHSU) is the UAE's first specialized medical university. It offers accredited undergraduate and postgraduate programs in Medicine, Dentistry, Pharmacy, and Nursing to more than 1,500 students from diverse backgrounds. The university is committed to academic excellence, innovation, and community service, preparing healthcare professionals to meet the evolving needs of the nation. For more information, visit www.rakmhsu.ac.ae.

ABOUT ELLUCIAN

Ellucian powers innovation for higher education, partnering with more than 2,800 customers across 50 countries, serving 20 million students. Ellucian's AI-powered platform, trained on the richest dataset available in higher education, drives efficiency, personalized experiences, and strengthened engagement for all students, faculty and staff. Fueled by decades of experience with a singular focus on the unique needs of learning institutions, the Ellucian platform features best-in-class SaaS capabilities and delivers insights needed now and into the future. These solutions and services span the entire student lifecycle, including data-rich tools for student recruitment, enrolment, and retention to workforce analytics, fundraising, and alumni engagement. Ellucian's innovative solutions, vast ecosystem of partners and user community of more than 45,000 provides best practices leading to greater institutional success and achieving better student outcomes.

