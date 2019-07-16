Colorado Springs Utilities Selects Landis+Gyr for Intelligent Grid

ATLANTA, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (Swiss: LAND.SW) and Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) announced the award of a contract to replace the utility's end-of-life metering system with an advanced IoT network technology capable of supporting the next generation of energy management applications. The contract also includes a long-term managed services agreement.

Springs Utilities will deploy the Gridstream® Connect platform connecting more than 590,000 electric, natural gas and water meters to an integrated network management and data acquisition system. The communication network and metering endpoints will use Mesh IP technology to support accurate and timely two-way meter communication for data collection and establish a platform to support advanced technologies. Additionally, the new contract provides for managed services by Landis+Gyr for a total 20-year period including deployment and post-deployment services.

"Over the last 14 years, Landis+Gyr has partnered with Springs Utilities to deploy and manage advanced metering, distribution automation and load management projects. The next generation of smart grid technology provides exciting opportunities for automation of energy management at the grid edge and we look forward to helping Springs Utilities meet future goals and requirements," said Tim Weidenbach, Senior Vice President of Sales and Customer Operations at Landis+Gyr.

Springs Utilities recently adopted a new Energy Vision that includes economic, environmental, resiliency and innovation strategies for addressing clean energy goals in ways that support reliable and affordable energy delivery. New technology is counted on to play a large role in meeting these objectives.

"Advanced metering infrastructure is the foundation for the smart utility we intend to become," said Phil Tunnah, Chief System Planning & Projects Officer. "We're really excited about this agreement with Landis+Gyr to update our metering technology. This investment will assist us in creating new opportunities to help our customers better manage their services in the future."

Landis+Gyr, a global leader in intelligent grid infrastructure, recently celebrated the 25th anniversary of its managed AMI services business, which includes both hardware and data monitoring and maintenance. The company's Gridstream Connect solution is at the forefront of providing next-generation technology for smart utility and smart city applications.

About CSU

Colorado Springs Utilities is the largest, community-owned, not-for-profit, four-service utility in the nation. For almost 100 years, we have provided the Pikes Peak region with safe, reliable and competitively-priced electric, natural gas, water and wastewater services. As a community-owned utility, its customers enjoy competitive prices, exceptional hometown service, sustainable solutions for a healthier environment and a voice in how their utility operates. For more information, visit csu.org or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is the leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions for the utility sector. Offering one of the broadest portfolios, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions to help utilities solve their complex challenges in smart metering, grid edge intelligence and smart infrastructure. With sales of USD 1.8 billion, Landis+Gyr employs approximately 5,600 people in over 30 countries across five continents, with the sole mission of helping the world manage energy better.

More information is available at www.landisgyr.com.

